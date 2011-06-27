Used 2001 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Amazing Car. Tons of cool upgrades! Da-Mi-An , 01/07/2016 GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I drive a 2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS. The car is fantastic on gas mileage and is rather cheap to fill up! I love how easy the steering is along with how fun it is to drive. My brakes work great. The interior is rather ugly as is in most Elantras the good part about that is they come with so many cool options for seats and dash kits that you can purchase to really make the car feel like your own. It is a great buy and I would recommend all of my friends and family to purchase one just so they can see how comfortable and smooth driving the elantra gls really is. I do plan on purchasing a newer one this year and turning mine into a rally car. So if you wanna race lets be in touch haha. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Buyer Beware Henry , 05/26/2010 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I've owned my Elantra for almost a year, I bought it for around $4,500 in 2009. As I write this considering the age and mileage of my car I have boon somewhat lucky considering how hard I drive it. I have had some somewhat minor issues like CV joint problems and ball joint issues. Still I would definitely not recommend anyone buy one, unless it was in very good shape. Look into buying a reliable car and don't rush into buying. I wish someone would have told me this but instead I rushed and bought something cheap and I could have done better and so can you. Report Abuse

Great little car Crystal , 09/29/2006 5 of 6 people found this review helpful This car has been the most reliable car I have ever owned. I have put 80,000 miles on it so far and I have had no major repairs. Only maintence type repairs have needed to be done. Very good car for the price. Report Abuse

disappointing purchase georgina , 11/25/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful When you own it for over a year...I bought my elantra dec 08/2000. Within 1 1/2 years had to replace right front bearing - not on warranty. This car has been a money pit. I kept up on my oil changes and warranty work at the dealer. The motor went @ 5000k over the warranty - used motor, towing and rentals - @ $5500. Hyundai did nothing to stand behind the car. Among many other things, i.e. struts, other bearing, cv joint etc., transmission went on 5th anniversary of car - $3000. I paid $15,000 for this car and have spent that much in various repairs. I have spent close to $30,000 on this car. My Mazda 323 was 7 years old before I had to spend $$$ on it. Buyer beware. Report Abuse