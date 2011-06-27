Used 2000 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews

I Am Up And Down With My Car, But I Love It! eddied1991 , 12/09/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I actually have an automatic. I bought this car completely on a whim, one because I was pressured to, and two, because it would have been my first car and I had recently got my license. The car ran great during the first year I had it, then I started noticing some transmission issues, but they are an easy but costly fix. I only had to replace the spark plugs and wires. I bought the car at 126k miles, and I now have 144k on it and it still runs like a charm. Both windows in the back have a shot motor, and the interior isn't the best, but I have driven this car everywhere and it still does me good. Report Abuse

A pleasent surprize! To be sure... user560870 , 08/17/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is a great car! Payed 1k for it about a month ago, it sat for a year w/174k. Yes, it needs some work but its a runner and will make a perfect "beater". Cars in this condition that have sat and have been taken off the road running are NOT for everbody. I am a mechanic and will do most of my own repairs. I will put 500 miles on this car every week. I expect after I finish the laundry list of things to do to get about 250k or so out of it. I have seen the reviews on this site and some are rather harsh and dont understand that things fail and must be maintained. NO CAR stays running w/o investment. If a car is neglected it will disapoint the owner. It is only a machine, designed by a human!

love this car wchowells , 11/18/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought this car for my wife in 2006 and she loves it, it had 55,000 miles on and it 204,000 miles in it know, have had a few issues but overall a great car, Not much for foreign cars but I like this one, Did have to have automatic transmission rebuilt at about 150,000 miles, but other wise would consider buying again. still gets great gas mileage to.

Mine just died... 00elantra , 06/17/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my 2000 Elantra in '05 (and it's actually an automatic transmission - not given that option in dropdown box), and it has officially died right at 150,000 miles. The head gasket is leaking - I could replace for about $1,200, but I'm not. AC compressor happens to be leaking / needs replacement also at this time. It was a fine little car while it lasted. Only major repairs prior to this were: front strut mounts at 120k miles; entire radiator replaced at 100k; CV joint / axle joint issues couple times (not a big deal); went through many tires & car pulled most of the time. Very little mechanical issues.