2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Elantra GT Hatchback
N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$33,133*
Total Cash Price
$21,559
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,483*
Total Cash Price
$21,136
N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,502*
Total Cash Price
$28,956
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Elantra GT Hatchback N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$804
|$832
|$861
|$891
|$922
|$4,311
|Maintenance
|$300
|$483
|$381
|$773
|$1,511
|$3,449
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$659
|$659
|Taxes & Fees
|$909
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,076
|Financing
|$1,160
|$932
|$691
|$431
|$156
|$3,370
|Depreciation
|$7,368
|$1,586
|$1,500
|$1,761
|$1,669
|$13,884
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,743
|$5,114
|$4,751
|$5,212
|$6,312
|$33,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Elantra GT Hatchback 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$816
|$844
|$874
|$904
|$4,226
|Maintenance
|$294
|$474
|$374
|$758
|$1,481
|$3,381
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$891
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,055
|Financing
|$1,137
|$914
|$677
|$423
|$153
|$3,304
|Depreciation
|$7,224
|$1,555
|$1,471
|$1,726
|$1,636
|$13,612
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,513
|$5,014
|$4,658
|$5,110
|$6,188
|$32,483
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Elantra GT Hatchback N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,118
|$1,156
|$1,197
|$1,238
|$5,790
|Maintenance
|$403
|$649
|$512
|$1,038
|$2,029
|$4,632
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$885
|$885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,221
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,445
|Financing
|$1,558
|$1,252
|$927
|$580
|$210
|$4,526
|Depreciation
|$9,897
|$2,130
|$2,015
|$2,365
|$2,241
|$18,648
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,773
|$6,869
|$6,381
|$7,001
|$8,478
|$44,502
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT in Virginia is:not available
