Used 2007 Hyundai Azera Sedan Consumer Reviews
Azera VS Avalon VS ES350
My family owns 2 other Toyota. I did not even consider a Hyundai when I first started looking into purchasing a new car for the family. But I did tons and tons of research reading online review sites as well as forums. We decided to test the Lexus ES350, Toyota Avalon, and the Hyundai Azera(we never considered an american car). The Azera turned out to be quite a suprise. It is a extremely good car even without considering the low price or long warranty that Hyundai is known for. If you factor in the fact that a similarly equipped Avalon is 5K above the price of an Azera, we picked the Azera without hesitation. I am now an extremely satisfied owner of a Hyundai Azera.
Loving It
Can't say enough about my 07 Azera Limited with Ultimate package. Unbelievable in terrible snow storm (Denver blizzard). My mileage, with regular unleaded, has been in the 23-24 range around town. (about (2K so far). Great power, very quiet, love the power side folding mirrors for my garage. MANY luxury features. Its getting comments like "very swanky" from the parking valets. My only regret is that Hyundai had not yet started started delivery of Azera/s with XM radio at the time I got mine. I understand the ones produced after the first of the year will have that too, on top of a great Infinity radio, amp, and speakers. Could not be happier.
Best sedan under $40K
Compared to Maxima, Avalon, even Lexus ES and Infiniti G35, this Azera limited edition outperforms in a solid way. It is cheaper, but that doesn't mean that performance is worse. I feel that the quality and performance are even competitive with Lexus GS or LS series. Excellent car. If you're looking for a TRUE luxury car at a reasonable price, this is THE car.
excellent!!!
This is a wonderful car to drive! The power is awsome and it looks beautiful! will recomend it to everyone! really happy with it.
A steal at this price
I could not be happier. Got the black / black and had the factory wheels chromed. Stunning to look at and an even bigger pleasure to drive. This is a "10" and a must see for anyone shopping at this pricepoint.
Sponsored cars related to the Azera
Related Used 2007 Hyundai Azera Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner