Used 2007 Hyundai Azera Sedan Consumer Reviews

Azera VS Avalon VS ES350 fannibal , 11/30/2006 68 of 68 people found this review helpful My family owns 2 other Toyota. I did not even consider a Hyundai when I first started looking into purchasing a new car for the family. But I did tons and tons of research reading online review sites as well as forums. We decided to test the Lexus ES350, Toyota Avalon, and the Hyundai Azera(we never considered an american car). The Azera turned out to be quite a suprise. It is a extremely good car even without considering the low price or long warranty that Hyundai is known for. If you factor in the fact that a similarly equipped Avalon is 5K above the price of an Azera, we picked the Azera without hesitation. I am now an extremely satisfied owner of a Hyundai Azera.

Loving It JayMagic , 01/04/2007 28 of 28 people found this review helpful Can't say enough about my 07 Azera Limited with Ultimate package. Unbelievable in terrible snow storm (Denver blizzard). My mileage, with regular unleaded, has been in the 23-24 range around town. (about (2K so far). Great power, very quiet, love the power side folding mirrors for my garage. MANY luxury features. Its getting comments like "very swanky" from the parking valets. My only regret is that Hyundai had not yet started started delivery of Azera/s with XM radio at the time I got mine. I understand the ones produced after the first of the year will have that too, on top of a great Infinity radio, amp, and speakers. Could not be happier.

Best sedan under $40K Jim , 12/28/2006 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Compared to Maxima, Avalon, even Lexus ES and Infiniti G35, this Azera limited edition outperforms in a solid way. It is cheaper, but that doesn't mean that performance is worse. I feel that the quality and performance are even competitive with Lexus GS or LS series. Excellent car. If you're looking for a TRUE luxury car at a reasonable price, this is THE car.

excellent!!! nancy , 12/19/2006 12 of 13 people found this review helpful This is a wonderful car to drive! The power is awsome and it looks beautiful! will recomend it to everyone! really happy with it.