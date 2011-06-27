  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Accent
  4. 2019 Hyundai Accent
  5. Consumer Reviews

2019 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Accent
5(86%)4(14%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
7 reviews
Write a review
See all Accents for sale
MSRP Starting at
$14,995
Save as much as $2,990
Select your model:
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Nice little ride

Dan Rinebold, 06/06/2019
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Excellent fuel economy. Very smooth ride for a small car

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
10 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Hyundai ACCENT
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com

Fun and Stylish Ride Packed with Option Goodness!

Mojo-Ridin', 05/26/2019
Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Great headroom for a small car and well-thought-out ergonomics regarding the set-up of many option controls. I loved the 2019 model so much that I bought the 2020, as well. Pretty much the exact same vehicle except for the wireless phone charging pad and Pomegranate Red Metallic! Very pretty!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great CAR!

Harley, 10/15/2019
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

The outside noise isn't terrible, just remember it is a tinier car so some noise is expected, with the radio on its not even noticeable! Great Gas Mileage

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your ACCENT
Build & PriceHyundaiUSA.com

Accents forever.

Jim Parker, 06/23/2019
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is a very reliable small car. I've been driving them since 1998. Usually regular oil changes and normal wear and tear items are all thats needed. Good on gas- nice looking- what more do you need. It gets you where you want to go and you don't have to spend a fortune to own one.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2019 Accent

JSG, 06/09/2020
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great all around little car, inexpensive, excellent warranty, top notch fuel economy. Very happy with the purchase!

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Accents for sale

Related 2019 Hyundai Accent info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars