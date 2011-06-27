2019 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews

Nice little ride Dan Rinebold , 06/06/2019 SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Excellent fuel economy. Very smooth ride for a small car Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun and Stylish Ride Packed with Option Goodness! Mojo-Ridin' , 05/26/2019 Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Great headroom for a small car and well-thought-out ergonomics regarding the set-up of many option controls. I loved the 2019 model so much that I bought the 2020, as well. Pretty much the exact same vehicle except for the wireless phone charging pad and Pomegranate Red Metallic! Very pretty! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great CAR! Harley , 10/15/2019 SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The outside noise isn't terrible, just remember it is a tinier car so some noise is expected, with the radio on its not even noticeable! Great Gas Mileage Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Accents forever. Jim Parker , 06/23/2019 SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is a very reliable small car. I've been driving them since 1998. Usually regular oil changes and normal wear and tear items are all thats needed. Good on gas- nice looking- what more do you need. It gets you where you want to go and you don't have to spend a fortune to own one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse