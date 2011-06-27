2019 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews
Nice little ride
Excellent fuel economy. Very smooth ride for a small car
Fun and Stylish Ride Packed with Option Goodness!
Great headroom for a small car and well-thought-out ergonomics regarding the set-up of many option controls. I loved the 2019 model so much that I bought the 2020, as well. Pretty much the exact same vehicle except for the wireless phone charging pad and Pomegranate Red Metallic! Very pretty!
Great CAR!
The outside noise isn't terrible, just remember it is a tinier car so some noise is expected, with the radio on its not even noticeable! Great Gas Mileage
Accents forever.
This is a very reliable small car. I've been driving them since 1998. Usually regular oil changes and normal wear and tear items are all thats needed. Good on gas- nice looking- what more do you need. It gets you where you want to go and you don't have to spend a fortune to own one.
2019 Accent
Great all around little car, inexpensive, excellent warranty, top notch fuel economy. Very happy with the purchase!
