Used 2010 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best car I've ever had rose313 , 08/22/2012 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I bought my 2010 Accent GLS with 25k miles on it and I now have 40k after 9 months. This has been the best 9 months of driving I've ever had. I wanted a cheap car that was okay on gas and wouldn't fall apart. I got so much more than I expected. I have not had any serious problems. I got the headlights replaced under warranty because one was clouded and had water in it, and I got the starter replaced also under warranty. There is plenty of space for myself, my tall boyfriend, and a ton of bags and suitcases for when we go on trips. I get exactly what Edmunds suggests for gas mileage. I love the steering wheel audio controls, the XM radio, and the comfy seats. So much value in one little car!

This car may have saved my life Karen , 02/27/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Two days ago I was plowed into the driver's side by a Subaru, who suffered minimal damage to his car but mine had to be totaled. I've had several people say they are amazed I managed to walk away without a single scratch or bruise. I loved this car from the moment I test drove it but in the aftermath of my accident I am hooked for life just on the safety features. If little cars are your thing, get one of these!!

Cruise control issue frustratedinOntario , 03/29/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful When using the Cruise control rpm increase by 200-300 as opposed to using your foot to control speed. At 100 kph using your foot to control speed rpm are approx 2500. If using the Cruise option, at 100 kph the rpm are at 2800! This issue happens at all speed ranges, therefore, the vehicle does not get anywhere near the fuel mileage as advertised when using the Cruise control. Dealership finds the problem real and perplexing, Hyundai Canada says there is nothing wrong? So the consumer is stuck in the middle with no answers and no repair forthcoming. Not a very good intro to Hyundai for this first time Hyundai buyer.