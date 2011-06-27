Used 2005 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Tiny, but mighty!
It's not the fastest, or most impressive car. But it's fun to drive and the mileage is amazing!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
This car just keeps going
I bought this car out of desperation when my old car died. I was looking for anything when I went to a dealer who pushed it on me more or less. I felt I paid a little too much but whatever. I bought it 6 1/2 years ago with 13,000 miles on it. Today I'm at 200,000 and the only problem I have had is the timing chain went out (my fault since I should have changed it). It is hands down THE MOST reliable car I have ever owned. I'm always looking at other cars, but I know I will keep driving this thing just to see how long it will last. It reinforces my theory that cars you love will screw you over, but cars you don't car about will serve you well for years.
I so love my little car!
I bought my car used in 2007 w/ 25K miles on it after owning an Excel, it's older sister. There was one major issue it had immediately after purchase (speed sensors went out - totally covered by warranty). Heard it's good to change timing belt before 100K so had a full $500 tune-up done then and have never had an issue in the now 5 years I've had it & only done routine oil changes otherwise. I have maintained 35 mpg consistently in town and 40 mpg highway. Plush? Frills? Sporty power? No - but if you're ok with feeling the road under you and enjoy great gas mileage & the joys of a hatchback, an Accent rules! Con: poor visiblity out the back window due to its 'bubble butt' as I call it.
Awesome car. Great mpg AND fun to drive!
I'm 17 and this was my first car. Being a teen, I don't make a lot of money, but thats ok since this baby gets great mpg. On average I get about 33 mpg. Plus the car itself is really fun to drive. The car is extremely nimble. With my aggressive driving habits, I find myself weaving through highway traffic with ease.
3 yrs: zero repair -- $300 maintenance
I commute 45 miles each way for work on country roads. This car has been comfortable and fun to drive for the first 3 years. Gets 40 mpg at ~50 mph ave speed w/o using air conditioning. 36 mpg highway w/o air; 34 mpg highway with air. Hauls canoe well. Plenty of power without heavy load: feels sluggish with 5 passengers and luggage. Also sluggish on big hills even with only 1 passenger. Like every Hyundai I've owned (3) very reliable and no repair costs.
Sponsored cars related to the Accent
Related Used 2005 Hyundai Accent Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner