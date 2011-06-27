Used 1996 Hyundai Accent Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|28
|27
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/33 mpg
|24/33 mpg
|23/32 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285.6/392.7 mi.
|285.6/392.7 mi.
|273.7/380.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.9 gal.
|11.9 gal.
|11.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|28
|27
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|97 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|97 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|101 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|1.5 l
|1.5 l
|Horsepower
|92 hp @ 5500 rpm
|92 hp @ 5500 rpm
|105 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|15.9 ft.
|15.9 ft.
|15.9 ft.
|Valves
|12
|12
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|Front hip room
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.6 in.
|51.8 in.
|51.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.7 in.
|32.7 in.
|32.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.2 in.
|52.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|162.1 in.
|161.5 in.
|161.5 in.
|Curb weight
|2105 lbs.
|2101 lbs.
|2150 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.7 cu.ft.
|16.1 cu.ft.
|16.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|Wheel base
|94.5 in.
|94.5 in.
|94.5 in.
|Width
|63.8 in.
|63.8 in.
|63.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
