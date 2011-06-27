Used 1996 Hyundai Accent Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282827
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/33 mpg24/33 mpg23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/392.7 mi.285.6/392.7 mi.273.7/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG282827
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque97 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm97 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm101 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 5500 rpm92 hp @ 5500 rpm105 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle15.9 ft.15.9 ft.15.9 ft.
Valves121216
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.51.8 in.51.8 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.32.7 in.32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Measurements
Length162.1 in.161.5 in.161.5 in.
Curb weight2105 lbs.2101 lbs.2150 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.16.1 cu.ft.16.1 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
Wheel base94.5 in.94.5 in.94.5 in.
Width63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mint Green
  • Indigo Pearl
  • Noble White
  • Cherry Red
  • Madras Green
  • Pale Violet
  • Cashmere
  • Glacial Silver
  • Cherry Red
  • Mint Green
  • Indigo Pearl
  • Glacial Silver
  • Pale Violet
  • Noble White
  • Madras Green
  • Cashmere
  • Cashmere
  • Madras Green
  • Cherry Red
  • Mint Green
  • Noble White
  • Indigo Pearl
  • Glacial Silver
  • Pale Violet
