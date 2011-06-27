Used 2006 HUMMER H3 SUV Consumer Reviews
Love the hummer
I owned a hummer h3 2006 for over 6 years. I drove over 150k miles on it. When I reached the 100k I took it to the mechanic asking to check it for any maintenance since the mileage of the car and basically just replaced the spark plugs. Nothing else. I change my first set of pads (brake pads, no rotors} on 110k miles on the front wheels, and on 130k miles on the rear wheels. Just had to believe but true. Sold it on 2013 with over 170k miles and running perfect. I missed it so much that I just bought my second h3 a month ago same year with just over 100k miles. Took it to the dealer to do whatever needed to have the peace of mind and runs incredible smooth (even better that my last one since I put four new Michelin on this one). Super smooth ride and very happy with it. I m just buying all the option that I used to have on my first one. I recommend this suv to anyone. The look is great, the comfort, the driving position, everything. Some complaint for poor visibility but with big rear mirrors as it has and back up camera that I added I feel very confident parking or anything. Not very powerful acceleration but small engine gives you better MPG so something has to give up. Anyway is enough power for everyday needs.
Possibly the best vehicle I've ever owned!
**Luxury pkg. 3.5 i-5, 4x4 Automatic** I bought my 06 H3 used almost a year ago with 36k on it, I was VERY skeptical because I have never been a big fan of GM but after a long process of reading reviews, stats and comparing to competition it just made since. This H3 Rocks! Very comfortable, Solid build, awesome looks AND gas mileage is surprisingly good! (apprx. 18-19 hwy) 4x4 is ridiculous, I've had it on sand, trail and deep snow and it had me smiling ear to ear. One problem I could do without would be the limited i-5. Although I never have problems with regular driving; 85 mph+.. highway or acceleration (on-ramps etc) But Steep mountainous inclines are tough at highway speeds.
Hummer fan
Purchased new almost 9.5 years ago and have put on 148,000 miles. It has been a GREAT vehicle with no problems. Have only replaces tires, battery, water pump and brakes. Really a fun and luxurious vehicle. Still commands looks!
American Collectors Item
I was by a bank that Hummers are investments as the demand for Hummers is huge.The H3 has been a great, fun, rugged,strong & qaulity.The engine has pep in town,but most of the power is torque for pulling & climbing in hard terrain.Most that complain about them either have not taken proper care nor servced at a Cadillac or other GM desler.I had to cut off road in terrain that big 4x4 trucks could not go in,the H3 went through with no problems without even having to use 4 wheel drive.H3 is heavy & is designed to basically go anywhere,it is not a Ferrai,it is a Hummer built to in the harshes environment & it delivers.Open speed the H3 has no problem cruising at 100 mph.It is just cool.
Hummer time
I bought a 06 h3 adventure package with 80k miles on it and was surprised at how well it rode and performed with the mileage it had. Every one gave me hell about having a hummer but I loved it. Driving it makes you feel like a kid driving a tonka toy. The Mpg's where average for its class 18-22 mixed driving. It was comfortable on short and long drives. It never gave me any issues and it never got me stuck off road. If your debating between an h3 or a wrangler, get a h3. You get more for the money and insurance is less. You get better Mpg's and a nice comfy ride when you're not plowing through the woods or mountains. It's a solid ride.
