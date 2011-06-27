Used 2008 HUMMER H2 SUT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Outstanding!
I have owned trucks built by all of the US manufacturers as well as everything from a Corvette to a Seville to an 08' Mustang Convertible GT (which was a great little car and a lot of fun to drive.) My 2008 Hummer H2 SUT however is the absolute best driving and most fun to drive vehicle that I have ever owned! I couldn't recommend it enough for any of you mid life crisis guys such as myself.
Greatly Improved H2 SUT For 2008
The new 6.2L V8 is exactly what was needed to improve the power and even improve the MPG. This is my second H2 SUT and while I could use regular gas in my 05 and this 08 requires Premium it's worth the cost difference. I only drive 4-5K miles per year so I am OK with the low MPG about 15 combined city/hwy 13 city. But now I have all the power I was lacking before to pass on the Hwy. I also take my H2 SUT off road regularly and it is unbeatable on any terrain. Hummer also upgraded the interior to meet the price with quality that was missing in previous years. This is the most comfortable seats and roomiest vehicle on the road. It's like sitting on my couch.
The 2008 H2 SUT is absolutely awesome!
Over the years I have owned many different 4x4's, sedans and convertibles. This Hummer H2 SUT is one of the most fun vehicles I have ever driven and I get close to 14 mpg to boot.
Sponsored cars related to the H2 SUT
Related Used 2008 HUMMER H2 SUT Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner