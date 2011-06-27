  1. Home
  2. HUMMER
  3. HUMMER H2 SUT
  4. Used 2008 HUMMER H2 SUT
  5. Used 2008 HUMMER H2 SUT Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 HUMMER H2 SUT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 H2 SUT
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all H2 SUTS for sale
List Price Estimate
$15,740 - $23,236
Used H2 SUT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Outstanding!

Brewer, 02/26/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have owned trucks built by all of the US manufacturers as well as everything from a Corvette to a Seville to an 08' Mustang Convertible GT (which was a great little car and a lot of fun to drive.) My 2008 Hummer H2 SUT however is the absolute best driving and most fun to drive vehicle that I have ever owned! I couldn't recommend it enough for any of you mid life crisis guys such as myself.

Report Abuse

Greatly Improved H2 SUT For 2008

Vegas-SUT, 07/01/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The new 6.2L V8 is exactly what was needed to improve the power and even improve the MPG. This is my second H2 SUT and while I could use regular gas in my 05 and this 08 requires Premium it's worth the cost difference. I only drive 4-5K miles per year so I am OK with the low MPG about 15 combined city/hwy 13 city. But now I have all the power I was lacking before to pass on the Hwy. I also take my H2 SUT off road regularly and it is unbeatable on any terrain. Hummer also upgraded the interior to meet the price with quality that was missing in previous years. This is the most comfortable seats and roomiest vehicle on the road. It's like sitting on my couch.

Report Abuse

The 2008 H2 SUT is absolutely awesome!

H2, 07/16/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Over the years I have owned many different 4x4's, sedans and convertibles. This Hummer H2 SUT is one of the most fun vehicles I have ever driven and I get close to 14 mpg to boot.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all H2 SUTS for sale

Related Used 2008 HUMMER H2 SUT Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles