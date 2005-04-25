Used 2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha
- Unsurpassed off-road ability, major-league attention-getter.
I live southwest florida on the outskirts of the everglades. i go off- roading with my friends all the time may i say i have not yet seen a single flaw with this vehicle nor has it ever gotten stuck in mud, sand, water, ETC. while all of my friends are struggling to get out of mud holes the 12,000 lbs. winch does the job in less than a minute. i have never doubted this vehicle nor should anyone else. why do you think the worlds strongest military uses this vehicle.
It allowed me to explore that part of the world we live in. that part is the wilderness and the mountains. I could not do it with out the hummer vehicle. It had all the features of most luxury cars and the workload better than any other vecihle known to civilian world.
For sure the best vehicle ever made for off road use. I would say the 2006 H1 will not be the last year of the civilian H1 production. Gm show room needs a H1 in it every year as well as every Hummer dealership needs one H1 to make the H2 and H3 look better.
I have been driving H1's since 1995. I have another vehicle that I drive most of the time, but it is good to have the ultimate off-road vehicle at your disposal - knowing that in this uncertain day and age, I can go anywhere any time I want - whether to the grocery store, or in a life saving situation.
|Wagon 4dr SUV 4WD
6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed automatic
|Diesel
|300 hp @ 3000 rpm
|Open-Top 4dr SUV 4WD
6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed automatic
|Diesel
|300 hp @ 3000 rpm
The least-expensive 2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha is the 2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha Open-Top 4dr SUV 4WD (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $128,374.
- Wagon 4dr SUV 4WD (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $139,771
- Open-Top 4dr SUV 4WD (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $128,374
The Used 2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha is offered in the following submodels: H1 Alpha SUV. Available styles include Wagon 4dr SUV 4WD (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), and Open-Top 4dr SUV 4WD (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2006 H1 Alpha 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2006 H1 Alpha.
