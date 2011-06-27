Used 2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha Consumer Reviews

Best Vehicle of the 21st CENTURY! Joshua , 07/21/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I live southwest florida on the outskirts of the everglades. i go off- roading with my friends all the time may i say i have not yet seen a single flaw with this vehicle nor has it ever gotten stuck in mud, sand, water, ETC. while all of my friends are struggling to get out of mud holes the 12,000 lbs. winch does the job in less than a minute. i have never doubted this vehicle nor should anyone else. why do you think the worlds strongest military uses this vehicle. Report Abuse

The Best zokoye williams , 04/25/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful It allowed me to explore that part of the world we live in. that part is the wilderness and the mountains. I could not do it with out the hummer vehicle. It had all the features of most luxury cars and the workload better than any other vecihle known to civilian world.

Damn near the best vehicle ever made. DsrtRaider777 , 02/24/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful For sure the best vehicle ever made for off road use. I would say the 2006 H1 will not be the last year of the civilian H1 production. Gm show room needs a H1 in it every year as well as every Hummer dealership needs one H1 to make the H2 and H3 look better.

H1 all the way Hummer H1 Wagon , 09/24/2005 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I have been driving H1's since 1995. I have another vehicle that I drive most of the time, but it is good to have the ultimate off-road vehicle at your disposal - knowing that in this uncertain day and age, I can go anywhere any time I want - whether to the grocery store, or in a life saving situation.