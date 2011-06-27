Used 2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha Open Top Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$128,374
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Front and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity51.5 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque520 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle51.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
Monsoon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on doorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room44.4 in.
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room77.1 in.
Front leg room38.1 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room23.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room42.9 in.
Rear hip Room22.4 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room77.1 in.
Measurements
Front track71.6 in.
Curb weight7213 lbs.
Gross weight10300 lbs.
Angle of approach72.0 degrees
Maximum payload3087 lbs.
Angle of departure37.5 degrees
Length184.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity9303 lbs.
Ground clearance16.0 in.
Height79.0 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width86.5 in.
Rear track71.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Metallic Black
  • Mystic Green
  • Metallic Pewter
  • Competition Yellow
  • Flame Red Pearl
  • Metallic Sand
  • Black Diamond
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
17 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
R E tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
