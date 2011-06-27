Used 2006 Honda S2000 Convertible Consumer Reviews

I couldn't give this car less then 4..... yelis , 09/13/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful My previous cars: e46 M3, e92 335i, B7 A4, and a few Maximas. S2000 is super fun, simple yet nice design, engine is work of art, fun factor compared to my previous M3. Now the bad: should be at least 0.5 seconds faster, NOT as reliable as I thought...I have 33k miles and check engine light for multiple misfires (common on S2k) all 4 coil packs were cracked ($650 job at dealer w/ diagnostics), at 33k miles car already needed valve adjustment ($340 at dealer w/seal and diagnostics)....and I heard that injectors on this car can also fail soon.....remember my car has had ALL maintenance and was never raced on track. Kind of disappointed since I bought this car for "Honda reliability" Report Abuse

world class dgojet , 08/26/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Have had my 06 s2k for 2 months now... unbelieveable drive. Black on black turns heads, interior layout just right, performance unmatched. True sports car! Report Abuse

My Car For The Decade Tarrant , 12/17/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I wanted a true sports car that I would be excited about driving for the next decade, and the S2000 is a perfect choice: a driver's car in performance without sacrificing comfort, features, quality, reliability or my financial future. It definitely draws the right kind of attention. Great driveability in traffic as well as on twisty roads where one can wind it out. Excellent build quality and, consequently, a low cost for extending full warranty coverage to seven years. Finally, there's also a great community of S2K car clubs with enthusiasts into tuning, track days or social outings and drives. An ownership experience bar none. Report Abuse

Best driving experience... john carlton , 04/17/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful S2000 is almost 10 year old now; and still; I would not change it with a brand new Z4, Miata, Solstice, Sky and even a Boxster. Unlike most cars, S2000 is a purpose built driving machine. Engine, transmission, and chassis is not shared by any other model. Engine is small, light and powerful. Best manual transmission available in ANY car: short, precise, excellent feel. Chassis is so stiff, the rear tire was also raised when I was jacking up the front! The engine is located completely behind the front axles, and the rear is a tad heavier than the front. The steering response is unreal; immediate response to any steering input. S2000 is designed to give you the utmost driving satisfaction... Report Abuse