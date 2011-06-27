Used 2000 Honda S2000 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Buy it for Speed, Own it for Life!
When the S2000 was launched I was fortunate enough to have been working at American Honda's headquarters in Torrance. Knowing that it was hand built along with the NSX in Japan is one thing but seeing first hand how the engineering of this vehicle delivered the highest horsepower per liter of any production vehicle at the time was just as astonishing. I have owned this AP1 for years and have enjoyed every minute of it. The AP1 S2000 have a 9K rev limiter and handle with precision. Buy it for speed, own it for life.
Stupid me ... I almost bought a Mustang!
This car is phenomenal . It is the most fun to drive car that I have ever driven. It does everything well, it's fast, well balanced, corners like it's on rails, blah, blah, blah and it is affordable and reliable. A combination which is unbeatable.
A Humming Bird with Wheels
The car is great. It's fast. It's simple. It's reliable. The more I drive it, the more I appreciate it, and the more I admire Honda for building such well thought-out products. A well cared for used S2000 is a great car.
9REVS
The Honda S2000 is everything in one package; affordable, stylish, and a hell of a lot fun to drive.
Lemon i hope
I think I bought a lemon. I have owned hondas in the past but this was a real disappointment. I know convertible tops don't last forever but this thing ripped and is so loud it gives me an ear ache on the freeway. Also when i bought this car not under warantt (ok yes i know my fault) one of the valves was broke. $2000.00 fix. My xenon bulb broke 3x i turned it on and the ride is more bumpy then my previous pick up. I love the looks and pep but reliability needs improvement.
