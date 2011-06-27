2020 Honda Ridgeline Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
It's a real truck for today's living
I upgraded from a 2012 Honda Ridgeling and what a difference. I loved my 2012 and it's utalitarian features. That truck had personality. This one has everything. I bought the RTL-E and I love it. The interior is top notch... to me, it is the Cadillac of the midsize segment from that perspective. Exterior looks more like a traditional truck than it's predecessor, too. Admitedly, I did love the look of the old one. All that being said, I know the knocks on the truck from the "purist" who don't use their trucks for their offroda capabilties often, if at all. My truck can tow my boat (3500 lbs) effortlessly. It can handle all types of weather. It can go off road beyond the ability I need it to. Has the best gas mileage in the segment. And did I mention it's a great daily driver. It's a great versitile, good looking, capable truck that holds it's value. I'm not sure whate else to say... oh yea, it also has a truck-bed audio system that sounds great!
Great Truck?
Some people don’t call this a truck, I do. I don’t go 4 wheeling or off roaming. It’s a perfect truck for everyday use, fantastic ride, all the new safety features, dual option tailgate with a huge trunk. I love it!
2020 Honda Ridgeline
The Ridgeline is the perfect vehicle for me. I need a pickup truck to haul motorcycles and parts. The towing capacity is only 5000 pounds which is more than enough for my needs. If you need to haul heavy loads you might as well buy a full size pickup. The Ridgeline rides like a dream. The storage is tremendous. I am more than happy with this vehicle.
A truck for 99% of what you do in a truck
Laugh out loud at people comparing a full size 4X4 to the Ridgeline. If you want that in a truck then go buy it and stop comparing apples to oranges. 99% of the time you are traveling on good roads and hauling minimal if any cargo. Which means 99% of the time you are enjoying a great quiet ride with comfort and great mileage. Power is good and storage is better. I'll go with that 99% and gladly forego the 4x4 rock climbing. To all of those Toyota Tacoma users who drive through puddles to get their truck dirty....enjoy your kidney busting ride and small headroom/comfort while lounge in my ridgeline. If you don't haul huge trailers or heavy stuff this is a no -brainer. If you do, you should be looking at a RAM 2500. Whatever you do the most should be the reason to buy.
Interior ruggedness only complaint
I bought the 2020 Rodgeline, love the truck except the plastic console damaged easily, just a drop of hand sanitizer discolored the plastic. Should have a more durable finish.
