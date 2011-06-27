  1. Home
Used 2001 Honda Prelude Coupe Consumer Reviews

pablogyds03, 09/28/2012
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought this car to replace my 1986 Prelude, I was fresh out of college and landed a good paying job so an upgrade was in tail. Initially I was in the market for an Acura Integra GSR which are hard to find Clean title and Stock (Which is what I wanted). While out Kicking tires at some dealerships I found a 01 Black Prelude 5spd. I took it for a test drive and was sold before I even hit 3 blocks, took it back and bought it with 113k. Purchaced the car in 2007 ended up totaling it in 2011 but it was super reliable only oil changes, tires and tune ups. it had 236k when I parted from it. I miss this car and it was a blast to drive on my 60mile commute especially passing people. Gotta love VTEC!

prelude power

CRIS, 12/05/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought my prelude brand new in 2001, the last model made SE.. this car is amazing, affordable, fast and great handling. Its not very roomy but whatever, its a great ride and stops on a dime. I'm over 200,000 km and it still drives like new. I have always babied it and never had a problem. My biggest expense was timing belt and water pump for a 1000 bucks, my crank pully was damaged. I did wait way to long to change my timing belt, I changed it at 195,000 so lucky it didn't brake, it had cracks all over it. A little tip, if you own a prelude and have a problem, only take it to honda, its to hard of a car to work on and anyone else will screw it up.

Fun car!

tedrox, 09/23/2013
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I owned this car with the auto/man transmission. The car was great I had it lowered on springs. The car was really fun and sounded great with a small 12in sub. It was definitely one of the best cars I've owned. The only complaint was the transmission. They don't last very long.

Japanese Interpretation of Italian Sports Car

silver02m5, 05/01/2014
2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

If you are looking for something that follows the "typical Honda" model, then you should look elsewhere. Pretty much everything about this car, from the low roofline, to the seating position, to the engine character screams Italian. All Hondas need to be revved up to make power, but this one is even more extreme. Even the design of the valvetrain, with the valves set into "buckets" in the head is identical to that of an Alfa Romeo. The seats are comfortable and supportive , but be prepared to extend your arms while your legs straddle the wheel if you are over 6 foot. The build quality is excellent, but the low production numbers show in only average reliability (not Honda-typical). As the car ages, the gap between it and the average modern car is certainly growing (for better or for worse). It always feels connected to the road, and it always feels on its toes, but the lack of engine flexibility is becoming more and more obvious. Think Ferrari 308 versus Ferrari 488. I now have a Civic Type R, and the difference in flexibility at lower revs is night and day.

2001 Electron Blue Prelude

Jon, 09/25/2015
2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I have had my Honda prelude for just about a week now and I am just in love with it. I love having the rare blue color, as well as the already "hard to find" car. The V-tec is awesome and addicting! The seats are quite comfortable, but I wouldn't bring it on long trips with more than two people. It does take 93 octane, but it dosent cost to much to fill it up. You get average gas mileage, so don't expect it to be in the 30-40mpg range because it is about 27mpg. I have always wanted one of these cars and now I finally got one and it is a fantastic car! I got lucky and only paid $4000 bucks for mine with 134k on it, (usually they're around 5 or 6). I highly recommend buying a prelude, I get looks everywhere I go. All the reliability of a Honda in a cool, fun, affordable sports car.

Research Similar Vehicles