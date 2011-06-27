Used 1996 Honda Prelude Consumer Reviews

Amazing Car Tom McGean , 05/01/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is an amazing vehicle. First car I have ever owned, I got it when I was 16. Dropped suspension and a shift kit makes this baby fly and it handles like a pro. I love flying into parking lots and putting the car into a space at 30 mph. Blows my friends mind. Hilarious to crush Mustang Cobras and VWs at stop lights. Very rare and hard to find car that looks fantastic. Interior is cramped, don't expect to make any trips over 30min with someone in the back seat without them complaining incessantly. Gauges are a little silly, and the glare at night can be tough, but the lighting can be lowered. Looks sick with some interior neon and a Kenwood though. All in all, a fantastic car Report Abuse

1st Honda, finally! n_stemp , 10/02/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful 1st off this forum has been VERY helpful to me. I researched ALOT of cars for hrs upon hrs and I had no doubt that I wanted a Honda, I found a few preludes, on line, and the one I purchased was 400 miles/8 hrs (round trip) away from where I live! I made trip to test drive and fell in love, bought it right there on the spot! I had to have a friend drive me back to pick it up on another day. This car is VERY fun to drive, I've been in my Dodge intrepid ('95 3.3 ltr) for 4.5 yrs, it is more comfortable.. but that's to be expected. I test drove 3 NEW honda'a ('05 accord, 04 civic ex, 04 civic lx) and this car ('96!) out peerformed all 3! new cars don't have the balls anymore.. fuel efficiency?

Prelude S : Best for the price! DjChaz , 05/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased my car about 2 weeks ago, and it has been awsome so far. Got the car for $7,500 with 65,000 miles (a steal of a price) and so far so good. Car is very fast for a 2.2L 135 HP engine, and has so much potential with a few upgrades. It is still an eye turner (almost everywhere I go people ask about the car) If you want a long term, cheap, reliable sporty car, either get this or an Integra (harder to find at a really good price)

What a ride! house_muzak , 05/15/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The fourth generation Prelude V-tec is a beautiful and unique car inside and out. It's styling is timeless and seductive. The interior is like no other car on the road and is really very refreshing. The V-tec engine is ultra-reliable and a blast to drive. It handles superbly for a front wheel drive car and has great brakes, too. Buy this car, if you can actually find one!