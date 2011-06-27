  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Prelude
  4. Used 1990 Honda Prelude
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Honda Prelude Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Prelude
Overview
See Prelude Inventory
See Prelude Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2221
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/397.5 mi.302.1/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG2221
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque111 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm127 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 5800 rpm135 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.36.9 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.
Measurements
Height51.0 in.51.0 in.
Wheel base101.0 in.101.0 in.
Length177.6 in.177.6 in.
Width67.3 in.67.3 in.
Curb weight2566 lbs.2566 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Charcoal Granite Metallic
  • Laurel Blue Metallic
  • Phoenix Red
  • Laguna Gold Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Laurel Blue Metallic
  • Phoenix Red
  • Laguna Gold Metallic
  • Frost White
See Prelude InventorySee Prelude Inventory

Related Used 1990 Honda Prelude info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles