2019 Honda Passport SUV Consumer Reviews
Five Stars, Five Pros & Five Cons
After a week of driving the new Passport my top five favorite features are : (1) The Honda Sensing safety suite (I especially love the Blind Spot Monitoring, included at EXL and above), (2) the Apple Car Play is terrific, (3) the Nav on this Touring trim also works well, (4) The push buttons in the cargo area for quick fold-down of the back seats rock!, and (5) The underfloor storage area in the cargo area is handy for keeping items out of sight and secured from sliding around in the back. This Passport is not perfect though, so here are five things I would have Honda change (the first four are right between the driver and front passenger): (1) The Captain’s chair style arm rests are a bit narrow and short for my liking. I’d prefer more real estate to rest my forearm on. (2). The push button gear selector takes some getting used to. It may be the future of gear selection, but I still prefer something more mechanical, where muscle memory takes over instead of the Passport’s version that requires looking down to ensure pressing the correct button. (3) The Auto Stop/Start of the engine (e.g. when idling at a red light) is defaulted to *ON* every time you start the engine. The good news is that it is just one button press (just below the gear selector) to turn it off, but that is a bit annoying to do on every trip if you do not like this feature. I wish it was defaulted to the OFF position. (4) on Touring & Elite there is glossy piano black trim that collects finger prints and smudges like a champ. Honda places this all around the gear selector so if you are searching by feel for the buttons you are sure to smudge it all up (I don’t think this is an issue on the Sport or EX-L). (5). The lighting choices on the back of the vehicle are perplexing. The white reverse lights are all the way down just above the exhaust tips, making them less visible. Also, it seems that Honda removed the red “tail-light extension” lighting found on the rear hatch of the current Pilot (possibly to make the Passport more distinctive). It makes the tail/brake lights seem puny to me and ultimately less safe due to lack of visibility. Despite these cons, I feel the new Passport deserves 5 stars based on my limited experience thus far. The acceleration doesn’t really impress, but if you are comfortable using the paddle shifters, you can easily downshift when needed to make that tight merge onto the interstate, etc. I was able to average 26 mpg on the highway, which exceeded my expectation for this size of vehicle. During city driving the mpg has dropped down to 17-19 for me, which (sadly) is about what I expected. But your combined mpg can easily be in the low 20s as advertised. I like a higher vehicle stance and the Passport delivers. You will find that you are eye-to-eye with any full size pickups on the road around you. Overall, if you can live with the applicable cons that I listed above, then I think you will be very happy with this vehicle.
We like it so much we are buying another!
We bought our Silver with black Elite in March (6 months ago) and have put nearly 14,000 miles on it so far. We have had a cross country trip as well as a few other closer trips and we love it on the road. Very comfortable on the highway and passes slower traffic with ease. The car feels substantial on the road yet also somewhat nimble as you zip around town. I have loaded the Passport up with building materials several times and am always amazed at how much it will hold and the interior has held up very well to this abuse. I enjoy the looks of the Passport and the blacked out trim which gives it somewhat of a rugged look. The ventilated seats are adequate and similar to other cars that I have driven but don’t expect to actually feel air blowing out of the seat. We have had no problems with the car and have had the scheduled service done at the local dealer. If you want to do a lot of rock crawling and some serious off roading then you probably should get a 4Runner or a Jeep. If you are like the rest of us and want to have a comfortable, smooth road car with the ability to do some light off roading then look no further. We have enjoyed this car so much that we have decided to get another Elite but this time in white.
61 years of car buying
I have purchased 50 plus vehicles since my first car in 1959 and and first new car in 1960. They included vehicles from motor homes to motorcycles, conversion vans to sports cars, and an honest effort to find a perfect vehicle. All were in one way or another a compromise, too tall, too small, poor build quality, unreliable, etc. At still under 1,000 miles the 2019 Honda Passport Touring may be my nearest to purchasing an ideal vehicle. Reasonably priced the Passport has a surprising good ride. It is as quiet as my 2014 Acura TL. It is almost 2 seconds faster 0-60 than the hottest car made in 1957, the V8 Chevrolet with the performance package. In the long term I am convinced the V6 engine will be more reliable and less costly than the competition's turbocharged.
What's not to love
We have had the 2019 Passport Elite for about 6 weeks. (1500 miles) We got 28.5 MPG on a recent trip. Almost bought a new Rav-4 but wife & I bumped our heads getting in. The Passport is incredibly roomy. We like the height and width and 20" tires. A 300 pound friend said it was the biggest back seat he had ever been in. Feels like a solid, well made vehicle. Pleasure to drive. Loaded with technology. Enough power to keep you out of trouble.
Look no further, The Passport is awesome!!!!
Have had our Passport(Touring) for 2 weeks now, initially went to go buy a Pilot for my wife. Wasn't even close, nothing against the Pilot. We didn't need the 3rd row anymore so it made our decision even easier. The new look of the Passport and all the interior features along with how it handled made the difference. We traded in a Acadia Denali and was the best purchase we ever made. Honda did it right bringing the Passport back and the new look grabbed my attention as soon as I saw it on the showroom floor. We have 3 kids and still with no 3rd row, it is plenty of room for a trip down to Hilton Head, and all of my girls are older. Impressive car, take it for a spin and you will see!!!
