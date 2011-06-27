Used 1997 Honda Passport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161616
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg15/17 mpg15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/372.3 mi.328.5/372.3 mi.328.5/372.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.21.9 gal.21.9 gal.
Combined MPG161616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l3.2 l3.2 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5600 rpm190 hp @ 5600 rpm190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.38.1 ft.37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.34.5 in.34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Measurements
Length176.5 in.176.5 in.176.5 in.
Curb weight4078 lbs.4154 lbs.3848 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.0 cu.ft.35.0 cu.ft.35.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.5 in.8.3 in.8.5 in.
Height66.5 in.66.3 in.66.5 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.108.5 in.108.5 in.
Width66.5 in.68.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cream White
  • Radiant Red
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Claret Red Pearl
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Huntsman Green Mica
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Radiant Red
  • Ebony Black
  • Iron Gray Metallic
Research Similar Vehicles