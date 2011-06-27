Used 2012 Honda Insight Consumer Reviews
2012 Insight EX with Navi
I recently purchased a Black Insight EX with Navi after careful comparison with the Prius. I concluded that the Insight is a much better value, ($10,000 less than top of the line Prius, although it doesn't offer quite as many options) and is much more enjoyable to drive. I purchased this as a commuter car (60 mile round trip to work) and for running errands. I consistently avg 45mpg (calculated by fuel up to miles driven). Overall I am very pleased with this vehicle and believe it would have see better sales if it was marketed better. Also, contrary to Edmunds review this car is capable of electric only operation although in very limited circumstances (flat level ground under 25 mph).
Excellent Value and Fun to Drive
This is my second review after one year. I'm averaging 48-49 mpg but routinely get 60+ during ideal conditions. To get the most out of the Insight you need to drive it correctly otherwise you will be disappointed. The Insight is a very efficient conventional automobile with hybrid assist. It is very affordable being less complicated than the Prius. As an engineer I find the Insight brillaintly simple while the Prius is more a technological feat. Note that if climate control is in auto the engine will start as necessary at stoplights to maintain the desired temperature. This has been incorrectly reported in a number of reviews. No problems and I would buy again without reservation.
2012 Honda Insight with Engine Repair
Yes, my Honda Insight had the notorious engine problem with high oil consumption. I bought a 2-year warranty and Honda also extended the engine warranty. When I started having problems, I took my car back to the dealership where I bought the car and spoke with the service manager. He was very prompt and helpful - they rebuilt my engine and even arranged a loaner car for me to use. The warranty coverage that I have did pay the entire cost of repair, labor and the loaner. I had about $6,000 worth of services, but didn't have to pay a cent. I was basically given a new engine at no charge. I definitely recommend knowing your warranty and speaking with a Honda dealer if you suspect that your Insight may be part of the group that has oil consumption problems. /// Regarding how the car rides, I will say that it is a lower end Honda and drives as such. The acceleration isn't very powerful so don't expect a quick getaway if you need to quickly pass another vehicle on a hill. It does drive smoothly at interstate speeds and has minimal engine noise. The interior is comfortable and has enough leg room for those of us with longer legs. The AC isn't as powerful as I would like. Overall, I do like my car. It works well for my day trips and my everyday driving. I don't think it would be powerful enough to really do a lot of mountainous driving. I live in a very hilly region and it does okay, but for the more rigorous driving areas, I would opt for a different car that offers more power.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Check the oil
Be careful buying this car. I bought a 2012 Insight LX brand new. It was always maintained at a dealership and all scheduled maintenance was performed. My oil got low between oil changes and it was suggested that an oil consumption test be performed at the next oil change. This was done and the test came out fine. About six weeks later I went on an 800 mile road trip and the engine light came on and I knew what the problem was. The oil didn't even show on the dipstick. Had to add two quarts and the thing only holds 3.4 quarts. If you buy one of these used make sure you get it cheap and keep the oil checked because the light doesn't come on until it is desperately low. Once the hybrid battery starts to decline you will lose a lot of mpg's too. Honda doesn't replace the battery unless it drops below 45%. Mine was at 75% and I had lost 10 mpg.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Worst car I've ever owned!!
Bought a 2012 with 96,000. Yes, the mileage was a little high but we got a brat deal. My husband drives an 11 year old Accord and has never has as much as a sneeze. During our last oil change, our mechanic commented how low the oil level was and thought it was due to my neglegance for not bringing it in sooner. 6 months later, the engine died. And I mean beyond repair. To replace the engine would have been 10,000 and that still wouldn't have fixed all the problems we had. Our mechanic was appalled to see a Honda such poor quality and ours is not an outlier. Please, please do not buy this car!! Do yourself a favor and spend the extra money on a Prius, that's what we did and it is a far, far superior car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Insight
Related Used 2012 Honda Insight info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019
- Honda Insight 2021
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2019 Clarity
- 2019 Ridgeline
- 2020 Civic
- 2019 Honda CR-V
- Honda Ridgeline 2020
- 2020 Honda Passport