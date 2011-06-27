  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Crosstour
  4. Used 2015 Honda Crosstour
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Crosstour
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,290
See Crosstour Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,290
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,290
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,290
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque252 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower278 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,290
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,290
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,290
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,290
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,290
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,290
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,290
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,290
Maximum cargo capacity51.3 cu.ft.
Length196.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight4105 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.7 cu.ft.
Height61.5 in.
EPA interior volume126.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.1 in.
Width74.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,290
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Basque Red Pearl II
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Kona Coffee Metallic
  • Mountain Air Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Ivory, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,290
225/60R18 100H tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,290
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,290
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Crosstour Inventory

Related Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles