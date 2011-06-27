Used 2013 Honda CR-V Consumer Reviews
VTC Actuator defect - 3 yr/36000 warranty useless
I bought my Honda CRV in mid-2013. By the time the car was 1 year old, with 10,000 miles, there was a grinding noise when I would start the car. The grinding noise lasts about 2 seconds. It has been into a Honda dealership several times. I was told Honda is working on a "fix" and that the problem would be addressed when the engineering department had the issue figured out. One year later (but still under warranty), the grinding noise is louder and longer than before, and happens almost every time I start the car. Upon doing some research, I learned that Honda has been installing the defective VTC actuator since 2008, in Accords. The defective actuator was also installed in 2012-2014 CRV's. It appears that Honda continued to use the defective actuator since 2008, yet customers are being told that a "fix" is in the works, 7 years later. American Honda has advised Honda service departments to not replace the actuator as it is likely that the replacement actuator will present the same grinding noise. A regional case manager also assured me that a "fix" was in the works but did not comment when I pointed out that Honda continued to use a defective part from 2008-2014. Honda repeatedly emphasizes that this is not a safety or performance issue, to which I have replied that is likely the reason it has been 7 years with no fix -- it is a low priority and Honda chooses to direct its engineering resources elsewhere. Dealerships will not do anything as American Honda will not allow replacements to be made. This is my last Honda. Their way of doing business is horrendous. What I have now is a vehicle that definitely attracts attention (but not in a good way) when it is started as everyone in the vicinity gets to enjoy the grinding sound of metal-on-metal.
Grinding Noise/VTC Actuator Problem
Beware! I have a 2013 CR-V that has been making a terrible grinding noise since about 6 months after purchase. Honda Service has diagnosed it as the VTC Actuator. Noise has become much worse over time and this noise occurs almost every time I start my vehicle. Very annoying!! I've been told Honda Motors Tech Division has been working on coming up with a fix but there is NO FIX at this time. I was basically told by the Honda Service Dept to drive it till it breaks. Not what I wanted to hear. This problem has been occurring in various Honda vehicles since model year 2008 and they still don't have a fix. Why? Why keep producing something with the same problems?? Honda won't even attempt to replace the part to see if it will remedy the problem, because they say the new part won't fix it. If you can't fix it, then you need to replace the car!
Best Overall Value after Hours of Research
After much research, im a CRV Owner. Gas mileage in town is 27 Avg. Gas mileage on 2000 mile trip from Michigan to Alabama and back 29mpg. Econ mode on whole time. MPG AVG 28.7. Very Comfortable seats. Lots of leg and storage room for all passengers. Rear seats recline, love it. Low interior noise. Very High reliability. Blue tooth works great, and reads my text messages to me. I love the plastic stays nice longer. Its soft where it needs to be. I did significant research on 2013 CRV and 2013 Rav, I went with CRV. For 2013 CRV LX AWD Paid 24000 plus tax and plate. American Made in Ohio is a plus. Im pretty picky and hard to please, im extremely happy with my CRV.
PERHAPS THE BEST CAR I'VE OWNED IN SIXTY YEARS
Bought a 2012 CR-V LX Nov. 1, 2012 for $21,600 plus tax and license. Gave away my 10 year old Matrix which had held up nicely. Shopped online for best prices. I saved $1,100 by buying from a dealer 70 miles north. Honda seems to have anticipated what I want in a car: good radio sound; easily read instrument panel; daytime running lights; radio controls on steering wheel; good acceleration; head room; comfortable back seats; height adjustable front seat; constant mpg readout; respectable gas mileage; those high and narrow taillights; headlights are good high and low. The front seat seems almost to firm but most seats are a challenge for a tall (6ft 2in) driver. I'd gladly buy it again.
Problematic transmission
We've had the CR-V for about 5 months & ever since the car was delivered it has vibrated between 1800 & 2200 RPM. It is most noticeable between 55 & 65 MPH. At low speeds there is no vibration, but once the transmission shifts into high, then the car rumbles. I've brought it back to the dealer 3 times, & they acknowledge the problem & say that it is charachteristic of the CR-V. One of the service team leaders said the problem is also on the Accord 4 cylinder. It just appears that the transmission shifts too soon. It's really frustrating. Don't be in the passing lane if you're in Econ mode & accellerating up a hill! The non-highway mileage averages around 24 mpg.
