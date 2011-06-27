Used 2011 Honda CR-V SUV Consumer Reviews

Honda needs to address severe wind noise in their 2011 CRV newsandiegan , 04/24/2011 36 of 36 people found this review helpful This is my first Honda, that I love in general. I took my first Pacific Coastal Highway trip and the mileage was not as promised, but the car rode nicely. Except, that on the freeways the windows wind noise is severe. I test drove it around the dealership and never on the freeway at 70 miles, my mistake. However, I do want Honda to know as dealership says it is a design problem and cannot be fixed. I sent my first payment to Honda Financing this month, in pain, as I am not entirely happy about this severe wind noise that ruins the conversation with your passengers. Let's do something as a group and make Honda aware of this and request a fix. Honda knows better than to ignore this problem. Report Abuse

Tried Subarus, Toyotas and went back to Honda fnc119 , 08/27/2011 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I bought a new 2009 Outback Ltd for my wife for Mother's Day 2009. It was good car just not comfortable comfortable. After 18 months my wife asked me to to get her something different. I suggested an RX350, a Highlander or a Pilot. She said she wanted something smaller so I did some research went to the local Honda dealer and he made me an offer that was too good to be true on a 2011 CRV EX-L. My wife fell in love with it, so did our daughter inlaw and daughter along with their husbands. Both girls got CRVs within two months of my wife. The entire family made the switch within the past year from Toyotas, SAABs and VWs to Honda.

Honda CRV best all round kazmaz , 10/21/2011 38 of 39 people found this review helpful Updating CRV bought new June 2011. Recent 3,000 mile trip across US, down to Mexico was a good test: 1) Excellent fuel economy -- ave 31 mpg overall 2) packed in more luggage than seemed possible 3) Very comfortable, fun to drive 4) smooth, excellent steering, sturdy suspension 5) amazingly stable to heavy cross winds

Crash Worthiness patrece , 07/20/2011 58 of 61 people found this review helpful 3K miles on the CRV and someone crossed a double yellow line and my daughter hit head on into them. The CRV saved her life. It has a five star crash rating and traveling at speed of 45/47 mph....she walked away without any injury. Air bags activated, seal belts and the headrest protected her. No matter what minor problems a car may have, nothing matters more than a well built car that will sustain an impact and have the occupants walk away!