Used 2006 Honda CR-V SUV Consumer Reviews
Worth every penny
I drive the Honda LX trim level. 152500 miles (now 171000) and the only none scheduled repair was replacing the blower motor which was 5000 miles ago. Reliable, dependable and good economy car , gas mileage 22-26 or so with AWD. Got the car new. I am 6 ft 2 in tall and 300 lbs + and I am very comfortable driving and riding in this car. Plenty of head space and easy to get in and out of. My wife is around 5 ft and she can easily adjust seat for her. If anything there is some road noice especially when comparing with newer 2015 model cars and the stereo is not the best but it works fine. Great winter car as well (Chicago area Michelin hydroedge tires). Comfortable seats, good visibility. I consider this a safe car based on crash tests however it obviously don't have some of the new technology available in newer models. As to recalls, I think there has been 2 in the life of the car one was airbag related from the big scandal. Utility: easy to fit long narrow items such as for example a 2x4 8 ft long. The hatch can open two ways, only the window or the whole hatch. When I transport something long I open the window hatch and drive with it open - ingenious design. I have a roof rack and there is pretty much nothing for a household I cannot transport. I also have a hitch. Don't use it often but last time was pulling a uhaul trailer small size full with stuff about 300 miles. The tow capacity is not super but made the trip ok at highway speeds. This is not a sports car but suits me well. Since first review battery died but nothing unusual about that. I do have a noise from one of the wheels on the serpentine belt that might need repair soon, but after 171000 miles I am not complaining. This would be a great starter car for a young driver in my opinion.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love this car!
I bought this car used in July of 2011. It had one previous owner and 130,000 miles. Since I've bought it I have put just over 10,000 miles on it. I have so much fun driving it. My sister drove it once and loved it too. Its very spacious. It is a little noisy but that just gives me a reason to turn the music up louder. Its great for roadtrips and just back and forth to school and work. I will drive this into the ground and then will probably buy a Pilot instead of another CR-V because I don't like that the newer model's backends open up instead of out to the side plus I like the extra room.
Still going strong!
This is my second Honda CR-V and I don't have any major complaints. I've never broken down, and have only had to replace a few parts. The added features on the Special Edition like heated seats make me feel like I'm driving a luxury car.
A reliable, durable pleasure!
I've thoroughly enjoyed this tough little SUV!! From Sept. 2005 thrul March 2012 I've put about 70,000 miles on my EX automatic transmission, city driving about 3/4 of the time. It's agile (fantastic turn circumference & good get-up-and-go for hwy on-ramps), comfortable & roomy (great passenger & cargo space! Car seat plus 2 adults fit in back), & has cheerfully handled our over-loaded vacation road trips. I've not had to put a dime into my CR-V except for scheduled maintenance & to (rarely) replace "disposables" like a bulb or tires. Not luxurious but quite comfortable. Road noise is annoyingly pronounced (get with it, Honda!!), but otherwise, this attractive workhorse has been a pure joy!
My Honda saved my life!! Thank you Honda!
I was in a horrible accident last night - an ambulance slammed into me while I was sitting at an exit ramp from the highway. I must have been hit about 70 miles an hour and there was nowhere for me to go. My CRV is totaled and my face hit something -- I'm guessing the steering wheel -- and I broke my nose. And that was it. I went to see the car at the impound lot today and I truly believe Honda saved my life. The car accordioned in everywhere but stopped before any damage could occur to the back row of seats or the front row of seats. The seating area is completely intact!! I cannot tell you how grateful I am for this car's safety.
Sponsored cars related to the CR-V
Related Used 2006 Honda CR-V SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner