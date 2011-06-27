Used 1999 Honda CR-V SUV Consumer Reviews
206,000 and going strong!!!!
I have a 1999 CR-V EX with 206,000 miles and and its still going strong. As others have said, adjust the valves every 20K - 30K (or sooner since its so simple to do in less than an hour without much knowledge at all), change your fluids as scheduled (Transmission, motor oil, rear diff oil, etc.) and it will last a long, long time. Even the cloth interors on these cars lasts forever without showing wear. The vehicle is amazingly roomy inside.
10 years and 130K miles still strong (with caveats)
Bought this car new and still purrs like a puppy ten years later. Things to keep an eye out on [1] Automatic transmissions, don't forget to change that oil regularly. [2] I had to replace the radiator at around 90,000 miles. It developed a crack in the cheap plastic casing in the front right below the fill port. [3] Lube that rear differential regularly. You'll definitely need to change it if you notice that tight turns at low (5 mph) speeds causes a humming from the rear. [4] ADJUST VALVE CLEARANCES early and regularly! The cylinder heads on the first generation CRV's are soft aluminum and the valve seats can recede into the head cooking your valves and a very costly repair
Best Car Ever
Updating:. Now has 217,000 miles on it. Had to have some new rear bushings put on. Transmission still great. No problems. Oh...had to put a new catalytic converter on. Cheap and easy to do. *** Original review: Wish they still made them like this. I am the original owner of my '99 honda crv and now have 191,000 miles on it. No major problems...Just put a new radiator on it about two years ago, the old one just had a pin-hole leak. The original battery lasted 9 years and was still okay, but I decided I'd just be safe rather than sorry and replaced it. Only issue I ever had with it was a bad clunking/thunking when going over even small uneven spots...it was a $12 fix and just needed a new bushing where the sway bar end link went in. We change the oil on time, and change the transmission fluid earlier than what it calls for. I've checked valve clearance and they've always been fine.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Love My Honda
I purchased my 1999 Honda CRV in Feb. 2008. It had 98,000 miles on it. Other than the timing belt and regular ware and tear it has been an excellent car. I now have 267,000 miles on it!!!! I recommend honda to anyone who asks..both my kids drive a honda and my dad just bought his first honda a year ago!
Great small Suv
I have had my 1999 Honda Suv for 6 years with no problems! It now has 343000 on the clock but still goes like a dream. The AWD for me is great. I have launched my boat in some really awkward places at Jozini dam but the car never let me down. We had a holiday at Pont D' Outo this year and the car had no problems with the sand we didn't get stuck once!!! And those sand roads are bad.
Sponsored cars related to the CR-V
Related Used 1999 Honda CR-V SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner