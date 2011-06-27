2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews
A smooth feel in a solid surefooted package.
The lower packages do not come with fun colors but are still well equipped. Like about 80% of the cars in LA that are near new you can get white with a black interior. Why? It is the main thing I miss about my Forest Green Mazda MPV with a camel colored interior. The drive train is astonishingly smooth and acceleration from 15 to 45 is awesome, but oh, once you start to rely more on the Atkinson cycle engine it becomes more noise than push. Beware of that drop off! I almost got crushed by a gas tanker semi! That zip I thought I had went poof. I usually drive judiciously so I would not withold my recommendation. For an easy rider it is awesome!
Room for improvement
Overall I like the car although I was quite surprised that that the Touring Hybrid model side mirrors fold in manually and not automatically. The info system is hard to navigate through the menus especially if you are driving. It does ride very well and it’s comfortable.
2020 Honda Hybrid CR-Veeeeee!
Great ride! Electric motor adds solid performance and future savings. EXL Trim includes nice options. Obsidian Blue looks really deluxe.
