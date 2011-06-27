  1. Home
2019 Honda Clarity Hybrid Consumer Reviews

I’m averaging 500+ mpg. Love this car.

D. W., 04/09/2019
Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

Currently I have gone 1,900 miles and still have over 1/2 a tank of gas. I may go 5,000 miles on a single tank of gas (7 gallon tank). Mileage is incredible. I plug in a work for free so electricity cost is low. It usually costs $1.40 cents to charge at home and I can travel 50-60 miles per charge. My daily work commute is 56 miles and I make it 99% of the time on all electric. The gas motor will turn on if the battery is fully charged and then you apply regenerative brakes, thus overcharging the batteries. To prevent this Honda reduces regen and turns on the motor. To avoid this just use the brakes, no regen, for about a mile. I love this car. It is quiet, big, fast enough, and gets crazy gas mileage. I own a Volt, but the Clarity PHEV is better in most ways.

Love our 2018 clarity!

Kevin, 04/20/2019
Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

Love, Love, Love this car. Once you get past the skirts on the rear wheel wells (which apparently many people like) there really is nothing not to like. I mean, we got the $7500 tax credit, and have put over 5000mi since December and have probably filled the 7gal tank about 8x. When on the highway I’ve found I’ll get overall better mpg if I put it in hv mode, leaving the battery charged for when I’m doing more city or stop and go driving. It’s kind weird seeing the distance left going up as i coast or slightly break but who could hate that? The car is very comfortable inside however it does annoy me a little not having the driver side lumbar support but nothing is perfect. My only real regret is that we didn’t get it sooner. - VERY HAPPY CUSTOMER

Amazing

Defenderman, 07/03/2019
Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I just drove from Portland, OR to Palm Springs, CA. I am a big guy (6’4, 250) and was comfortable the entire way. The car was full with personal belongs and myself. I averaged 53 mpg for the trip of just over 1175 miles. Solid, quiet and it performed flawlessly. I couldn’t be happier.

Awesome Car

RickSE, 04/10/2019
Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

I’ve owned my Clarity for 6 months and this is one of the best cars I’ve ever bought. Driven >6000 miles on 21 gallons of gas. 85% of my driving is on EV because the car averages 47 miles on battery. I live in New England so the car has gone though a winter. Like all EVs, battery range drops in the winter but I still got ~35 miles of EV range. On HV the car gets 42 mpg. The car is very comfortable and hugs the road. Not a sports car, but that’s not why I bought it. Car seats 5 comfortably and has a big trunk. The deals are amazing. The is one of the least expensive sedans on the road. I’m sorry nick had a bad experience but visit insideevs and look at the Clarity section. Lots of very happy clarity owners. Update: now 18 months in and still love the car. Very comfortable and powerful enough for me. I’ve gone on six road trips and get >40 mpg with passengers and luggage. EV covers my commute so I’m about 80% on battery. This car is a hidden gem. Too bad no one really knows the value.

Love it!

Karla, 05/10/2019
Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

This car has exceeded my expectations. I mostly drive it in EV mode around town. When I go for longer trips, I switch it into Hybrid. In regards to the above review that gave it a 1, my car stays in EV mode until it gets down to only two bars of battery life left, then it switches itself to hybrid. When the temperature outside is around 0 F, the car also turns itself into hybrid mode. I live in the mountains, and was surprised by how well it handles in the snow/ice with good snow tires. I have this car for about 9 months and 4,000 miles.

