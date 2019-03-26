  1. Home
2019 Honda Clarity

What's new

  • The Honda Clarity carries over unchanged for 2019
  • Part of the first Clarity generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable, well-appointed cabin
  • Solid driving range in all versions except Clarity Electric
  • Pleasant ride quality in electric and plug-in hybrid versions
  • Limited availability of all but Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
  • Touchscreen infotainment system can be cumbersome to use
  • Polarizing styling
Save as much as $8,856 with Edmunds

2019 Honda Clarity pricing

Build & price

Which Clarity does Edmunds recommend?

For us the decision is easy: The Plug-In Hybrid is the best version of the Clarity to live with. Even the standard version is well-equipped with advanced driver safety aids, smartphone integration and comfort features, but spring for the Touring trim level if you want leather upholstery and power-adjustable front seats.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.2 / 10

The 2019 Honda Clarity is one of but a few vehicles that gives you a choice of fuel source. First, there's the Plug-In Hybrid version that uses a combination of a gasoline engine and electric motor to move you down the road. Second, there's the Electric model, which comes with a larger battery pack and more powerful motor. Finally, a Fuel Cell version converts hydrogen and oxygen into electricity to drive the car.

For most drivers, the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid will be the ideal choice. With a fully charged battery, it can provide up to 48 miles of all-electric range to handle commuting and around-town trips. Once the battery is depleted, the gasoline engine fires up and the Clarity works just like any other hybrid. It also has the largest trunk of the three Clarity models.

The Clarity Electric is battery-powered only. Unfortunately, its driving range is a disappointing 89 miles, which is much less than the range of other EVs such as the Chevrolet Bolt and the Nissan Leaf. Finally, the Clarity Fuel Cell is available only as a lease and only works best for people who live or work near a hydrogen fueling station. It's about as easy to fuel up as a traditional car, and it gets up to 366 miles on a tank full of hydrogen gas.

Of the three Clarity versions, the Plug-In Hybrid has the broadest appeal to consumers. It is comfortable, has a solid amount of electric range, and should serve you well as a frugal and well-equipped hybrid.

What's it like to live with?

Want to know what it is like to own a Honda Clarity Fuel Cell EV? Check out our impressions from our long-term test of a 2017 Clarity Fuel Cell. How close is it to an EV or gas car? How much did they like the interior? Was the trunk sufficient for everyday use? How easy is it to actually fuel up? Learn this and more from our time with the Clarity. While we tested a 2017 model, the vehicle was unchanged for 2019 and our coverage remains applicable.

2019 Honda Clarity models

The 2019 Honda Clarity is offered in three distinct versions: Plug-In Hybrid, Electric and Fuel Cell (late availability). Honda offers the Plug-In Hybrid in two trim levels. The others have just one trim.

The Clarity Plug-In Hybrid starts you off in either base or Touring trim. Both come with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired to an electric motor hybrid system (total system power is 212 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque), along with a 17-kWh lithium-ion battery. The electric-only range is estimated at 48 miles, and fuel economy for regular hybrid operation is 42 mpg.

The base trim features include keyless entry and start, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two USB ports, an eight-speaker sound system, and the Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance features. The Touring trim adds power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a navigation system, and remote climate-control preconditioning.

Next up is the Clarity Electric. It has an electric motor (161 hp, 221 lb-ft) and a relatively small (25.5-kWh) lithium-ion battery pack. As such, its EPA-estimated range of 89 miles puts it near the bottom of the EV pack. Otherwise, it's well-equipped with all of the above features.

Finally, the Clarity Fuel Cell is powered by an electric motor (174 hp, 221 lb-ft) fed by a fuel cell. The rear-mounted tanks hold enough compressed hydrogen for an EPA-estimated 366 miles of emission-free motoring. Notably, the Fuel Cell exclusively comes with a premium 12-speaker sound system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Honda Clarity Fuel Cell (electric fuel cell | 1-speed direct drive | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.2 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility7.0
Technology7.0

Driving

7.0
The Clarity isn't an exciting car to drive, but it is accessible and easy to deal with in everyday driving. Acceleration and handling are adequate but nothing more.

Acceleration

7.0
Acceleration is quick enough for around-town driving, but that's about it. At higher speeds, there's not a whole lot more on tap. In our testing, the Clarity took 8.4 seconds to cover 0-60 mph. We noticed appreciably slower times in additional back-to-back acceleration runs.

Braking

5.5
The brakes operate normally during casual driving but begin to feel unnaturally springy and disconnected under moderate to heavy braking. There isn't much regenerative braking effect when lifting off the accelerator. It needed 129 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is a middling result.

Steering

7.0
Its steering is direct and has a tangible buildup of effort around center but is pretty numb overall. Quick inputs are met with a fairly muted reaction. Still, the Clarity is clearly better than its rival, the Toyota Mirai, when it comes to steering feel.

Handling

6.0
The Clarity feels heavy but not ponderous. There's reasonable composure when cornering at modest speeds. Handling is deliberate rather than spry. Its ultimate grip is respectable, but this isn't a car that will have you seeking canyon roads.

Drivability

9.0
As it functions as an electric vehicle, this car is docile and easy to live with. It accelerates smoothly from a stop without delay, and there aren't any gear changes to interrupt the power flow. Its cruise control, however, struggles to keep your set speed when going downhill.

Comfort

7.5
Its electric propulsion is quiet. Operation of the fuel cell powertrain is more audible than a battery EV, but it's endearing rather than annoying. Its seats are soft, and the ride quality is acceptable.

Seat comfort

7.5
The front seats have very soft padding, and the perforated center sections but don't offer much in terms of lateral support. The back seat is reasonably comfortable, though the bottom cushion is somewhat short, so long-legged passengers may find them uncomfortable.

Ride comfort

6.0
The Clarity has a soft ride quality, bordering on floaty. It's comfortable most of the time, but the suspension struggles to control the mass of the car when driving on bumpy roads. Its ride motions are exaggerated and require more of the available suspension travel.

Noise & vibration

8.5
Wind noise is barely heard, making for civilized freeway travel. A bevy of unusual powertrain whirs come and go but are muted, making them more of a curiosity. Road noise is the most prominent thing you hear, with a variety of sounds making their way to the cabin.

Climate control

7.5
The climate control interface consists of buttons and knobs with redundant controls through a touchscreen interface. The auto function works well, and the heated front seats have three levels. The backseat vents are located on the back of the center console

Interior

8.0
This is a car that can transport four people comfortably, and five in a pinch. Its sizable cabin provides ample room for occupants and is easy to access. Visibility is excellent for the most part, though the standard rearview camera will help when reversing.

Ease of use

7.0
Most of the control buttons are easy to reach and are clearly labeled. The push-button gear selector isn't as quick to use as a traditional one, though its location in the Clarity is better than in other Honda vehicle applications. The touchscreen is not the quickest-responding either.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
There's little trouble stepping into the Clarity, and the roof does not appreciably impede entry. The back seat is even easier to access. All four entry points have a grab handle.

Driving position

7.5
For those who like to feel ensconced in the driver's seat, the seating position will feel a bit high, even at the lowest setting. The steering wheel is sized right and feels good in your hands, though some drivers might wish the column telescoped out more.

Roominess

8.0
There's ample headroom up front. In the back, only adults taller than 6 feet will find their heads brushing up against the headliner. There's a lot of shoulder room and decent legroom in back.

Visibility

9.0
Forward visibility is great thanks to a low beltline and cowl. The sizable corner windows and slim roof pillars also help out, as does the LaneWatch right-side camera system. Rearward visibility suffers a bit due to a high tail, but a unique second back window that peers through the trunk helps.

Quality

3.5
The cabin design of simulated open-pore wood and suede accents suggests inspiration by high-end home theater systems. The muted tones look a little dour, though. But overall the interior quality is one step ahead of the Mirai's.

Utility

7.0
Its cargo area is superior to the Mirai's but falls short of a conventional car's in size and versatility. The Clarity also follows the typical Honda approach to cabin space, providing a variety of storage locations for small items. The car seat LATCH points aren't difficult to work with.

Small-item storage

8.0
With a good-size console bin, two big cupholders, door pockets, a glovebox plus storage area under floating console, there's room for nearly any item you'd typically use on a day-to-day basis. In back, there are small door pockets, smartphone pouches, and a flip-down armrest with two cupholders.

Cargo space

6.0
Despite appearances, the Clarity has a trunk, not a hatch. The cargo area has a nice wide opening but is not very deep at all. Inside is a shelf with a soft floor. The rear seats do not fold because there's a big hydrogen tank in the way.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
The LATCH points on the outboard rear seats have obvious and easily accessed top anchors. The lower ones are tucked between the seat cushions. The cushions are soft and easily manipulated to reach the lower anchors.

Technology

7.0
Smartphone integration and voice controls work well and are a convenient way to not have to use the touchscreen interface, which is a letdown. It's straight out of the Honda parts bin. Owners of this much pricier car deserve better than the system that's in Honda's entry-level sedan.

Smartphone integration

7.0
Bluetooth audio and phone connectivity, a USB port that supports iPod, and an auxiliary jack are standard. The system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but transitioning between their controls and those of the Honda-controlled systems could be smoother. Bluetooth pairing is easy for audio and phone.

Driver aids

8.0
The Clarity is flush with driver aids, most of which prove useful in keeping you out of trouble. They include a multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, lane keeping assist and Honda LaneWatch.

Voice control

8.0
The voice controls respond well to basic natural language and can control phone, nav and audio. For a more sophisticated system, you can press and hold the voice button to bypass this system and get to Siri or Google voice commands via your paired smartphone.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Honda Clarity.

5 star reviews: 73%
4 star reviews: 9%
3 star reviews: 9%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 9%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 22 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • technology
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • value
  • spaciousness
  • handling & steering
  • road noise
  • emission system
  • ride quality
  • doors
  • climate control
  • electrical system
  • fuel efficiency
  • engine
  • interior
  • steering wheel
  • brakes
  • safety
  • infotainment system
  • warranty
  • acceleration
  • wheels & tires
  • maintenance & parts
  • driving experience
  • appearance
  • seats

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, I’m averaging 500+ mpg. Love this car.
D. W.,
Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Currently I have gone 1,900 miles and still have over 1/2 a tank of gas. I may go 5,000 miles on a single tank of gas (7 gallon tank). Mileage is incredible. I plug in a work for free so electricity cost is low. It usually costs $1.40 cents to charge at home and I can travel 50-60 miles per charge. My daily work commute is 56 miles and I make it 99% of the time on all electric. The gas motor will turn on if the battery is fully charged and then you apply regenerative brakes, thus overcharging the batteries. To prevent this Honda reduces regen and turns on the motor. To avoid this just use the brakes, no regen, for about a mile. I love this car. It is quiet, big, fast enough, and gets crazy gas mileage. I own a Volt, but the Clarity PHEV is better in most ways.

5 out of 5 stars, Love our 2018 clarity!
Kevin,
Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Love, Love, Love this car. Once you get past the skirts on the rear wheel wells (which apparently many people like) there really is nothing not to like. I mean, we got the $7500 tax credit, and have put over 5000mi since December and have probably filled the 7gal tank about 8x. When on the highway I’ve found I’ll get overall better mpg if I put it in hv mode, leaving the battery charged for when I’m doing more city or stop and go driving. It’s kind weird seeing the distance left going up as i coast or slightly break but who could hate that? The car is very comfortable inside however it does annoy me a little not having the driver side lumbar support but nothing is perfect. My only real regret is that we didn’t get it sooner. - VERY HAPPY CUSTOMER

5 out of 5 stars, The Clear Choice is Clarity
Curt Barnett,
Electric 4dr Sedan (electric DD)

We have owned a Volt for 3 years and our other car was totaled and needed to buy a new car. With GM abandoning the Volt, we looked at all plug-in hybrid options. By far the best choice is the Honda Clarity, and we even like it better than the Volt. It gets about the same electric range (about 47 miles) and total range (400 miles), but it is way more spacious and comfortable. The tech is impressive, The seats are incredibly comfortable. The ride is very smooth. And above all it's great for the environment!

5 out of 5 stars, Best car investment I could make
Susan in Portland,
Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Pro: I've owned my Clarity for four months now (2300 miles) and taken it on several 300+ mile trips as well as lots of in-town driving. I feel like a genius for having bought one. The PHEV is the best of both worlds, so I don't mind paying a little for gas on a long trip (even though Hybrid Charging does save on the gas, as does its native 40+ miles per gallon. Of all the vehicles in this price range I've seen around the charging stations, my Clarity Touring is by far the roomiest, most cushy, comfortable, well-built of the lot. Has enough pep to make merging no big deal and the updated tech/safety features are considerable. I don't mind the wheel covers or the fact that there is no volume knob on the infotainment console (my iPhone doesn't have one either). Voice commands, Apple Carplay and Android Auto both work like a charm, and the app, while not super robust, works well enough. I LOVE THIS CAR. Con: The only drawback to buying this car is that Honda doesn't seem to adequately train dealers in how to support them. (Indeed, I'm not sure all dealers even know they are a Honda product with the lack of marketing and distribution!) I am not confident that my local dealer knows a lot about these cars or any quirks they may have, and since Honda has put little effort in educating them, it is not surprising that a few folks are unhappy. I feel for the guys who have had issues that aren't getting resolved, but I would point the finger directly at Honda support and the dealers. Shame on them for not supporting a very high quality product that could otherwise have a much wider market! UPDATE: Clara-T is now almost a year old, with 6k miles. All the hybrid miles are highway (long trips) and do net me over 40 mpg. The really great thing is the in-town range is enough that I can use only electric power. I charge at night so I get those electrons almost free. It is a solid, luxurious, 5 passenger car that makes me look and feel like a genius for snagging one. No issues to date. I still love this car!

Write a review

See all 22 reviews

Features & Specs

Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan features & specs
Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$33,400
MPG 44 city / 40 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower212 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan features & specs
Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$36,600
MPG 44 city / 40 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower212 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
Electric 4dr Sedan features & specs
Electric 4dr Sedan
electric DD
MSRP$36,620
MPG 126 city / 103 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
HorsepowerN/A
See all for sale
Fuel Cell 4dr Sedan (electric features & specs
Fuel Cell 4dr Sedan (electric
fuel cell) DD
MSRP$58,490
MPG 68 city / 67 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Horsepower174 hp @ 4501 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Honda Clarity features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite Clarity safety features:

Adaptive Cruise Control
Helps maintain a constant vehicle speed and a set following interval behind a vehicle ahead of you and can bring you to a complete stop.
Lane Keeping Assist/Departure Warning
Automatically applies steering to help keep your vehicle in the lane and will alert you if you cross over a lane line without signaling.
Honda LaneWatch
Displays live video of the passenger-adjacent lane using a small camera on the side mirror whenever the right turn signal is used.

Honda Clarity vs. the competition

Honda Clarity vs. Toyota Mirai

The Clarity and the Mirai are the two main choices for a hydrogen-fueled vehicle. They are similar in many ways. Overall, the Clarity gets slightly higher scores for interior design and utility.

Compare Honda Clarity & Toyota Mirai features

Honda Clarity vs. Hyundai Nexo

We don't know much about the Nexo yet. It offers up to 380 miles of driving range. The Nexo could have key advantages with its greater cargo capacity and newer and easier-to-use infotainment interface.

Compare Honda Clarity & Hyundai Nexo features

