2019 Honda Clarity
What’s new
- The Honda Clarity carries over unchanged for 2019
- Part of the first Clarity generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable, well-appointed cabin
- Solid driving range in all versions except Clarity Electric
- Pleasant ride quality in electric and plug-in hybrid versions
- Limited availability of all but Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
- Touchscreen infotainment system can be cumbersome to use
- Polarizing styling
Which Clarity does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.2 / 10
The 2019 Honda Clarity is one of but a few vehicles that gives you a choice of fuel source. First, there's the Plug-In Hybrid version that uses a combination of a gasoline engine and electric motor to move you down the road. Second, there's the Electric model, which comes with a larger battery pack and more powerful motor. Finally, a Fuel Cell version converts hydrogen and oxygen into electricity to drive the car.
For most drivers, the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid will be the ideal choice. With a fully charged battery, it can provide up to 48 miles of all-electric range to handle commuting and around-town trips. Once the battery is depleted, the gasoline engine fires up and the Clarity works just like any other hybrid. It also has the largest trunk of the three Clarity models.
The Clarity Electric is battery-powered only. Unfortunately, its driving range is a disappointing 89 miles, which is much less than the range of other EVs such as the Chevrolet Bolt and the Nissan Leaf. Finally, the Clarity Fuel Cell is available only as a lease and only works best for people who live or work near a hydrogen fueling station. It's about as easy to fuel up as a traditional car, and it gets up to 366 miles on a tank full of hydrogen gas.
Of the three Clarity versions, the Plug-In Hybrid has the broadest appeal to consumers. It is comfortable, has a solid amount of electric range, and should serve you well as a frugal and well-equipped hybrid.
What's it like to live with?
Want to know what it is like to own a Honda Clarity Fuel Cell EV? Check out our impressions from our long-term test of a 2017 Clarity Fuel Cell. How close is it to an EV or gas car? How much did they like the interior? Was the trunk sufficient for everyday use? How easy is it to actually fuel up? Learn this and more from our time with the Clarity. While we tested a 2017 model, the vehicle was unchanged for 2019 and our coverage remains applicable.
2019 Honda Clarity models
The 2019 Honda Clarity is offered in three distinct versions: Plug-In Hybrid, Electric and Fuel Cell (late availability). Honda offers the Plug-In Hybrid in two trim levels. The others have just one trim.
The Clarity Plug-In Hybrid starts you off in either base or Touring trim. Both come with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired to an electric motor hybrid system (total system power is 212 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque), along with a 17-kWh lithium-ion battery. The electric-only range is estimated at 48 miles, and fuel economy for regular hybrid operation is 42 mpg.
The base trim features include keyless entry and start, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two USB ports, an eight-speaker sound system, and the Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance features. The Touring trim adds power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a navigation system, and remote climate-control preconditioning.
Next up is the Clarity Electric. It has an electric motor (161 hp, 221 lb-ft) and a relatively small (25.5-kWh) lithium-ion battery pack. As such, its EPA-estimated range of 89 miles puts it near the bottom of the EV pack. Otherwise, it's well-equipped with all of the above features.
Finally, the Clarity Fuel Cell is powered by an electric motor (174 hp, 221 lb-ft) fed by a fuel cell. The rear-mounted tanks hold enough compressed hydrogen for an EPA-estimated 366 miles of emission-free motoring. Notably, the Fuel Cell exclusively comes with a premium 12-speaker sound system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.2 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.0
Braking5.5
Steering7.0
Handling6.0
Drivability9.0
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort6.0
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control7.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position7.5
Roominess8.0
Visibility9.0
Quality3.5
Utility7.0
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space6.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration7.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control8.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
Currently I have gone 1,900 miles and still have over 1/2 a tank of gas. I may go 5,000 miles on a single tank of gas (7 gallon tank). Mileage is incredible. I plug in a work for free so electricity cost is low. It usually costs $1.40 cents to charge at home and I can travel 50-60 miles per charge. My daily work commute is 56 miles and I make it 99% of the time on all electric. The gas motor will turn on if the battery is fully charged and then you apply regenerative brakes, thus overcharging the batteries. To prevent this Honda reduces regen and turns on the motor. To avoid this just use the brakes, no regen, for about a mile. I love this car. It is quiet, big, fast enough, and gets crazy gas mileage. I own a Volt, but the Clarity PHEV is better in most ways.
Love, Love, Love this car. Once you get past the skirts on the rear wheel wells (which apparently many people like) there really is nothing not to like. I mean, we got the $7500 tax credit, and have put over 5000mi since December and have probably filled the 7gal tank about 8x. When on the highway I’ve found I’ll get overall better mpg if I put it in hv mode, leaving the battery charged for when I’m doing more city or stop and go driving. It’s kind weird seeing the distance left going up as i coast or slightly break but who could hate that? The car is very comfortable inside however it does annoy me a little not having the driver side lumbar support but nothing is perfect. My only real regret is that we didn’t get it sooner. - VERY HAPPY CUSTOMER
We have owned a Volt for 3 years and our other car was totaled and needed to buy a new car. With GM abandoning the Volt, we looked at all plug-in hybrid options. By far the best choice is the Honda Clarity, and we even like it better than the Volt. It gets about the same electric range (about 47 miles) and total range (400 miles), but it is way more spacious and comfortable. The tech is impressive, The seats are incredibly comfortable. The ride is very smooth. And above all it's great for the environment!
Pro: I've owned my Clarity for four months now (2300 miles) and taken it on several 300+ mile trips as well as lots of in-town driving. I feel like a genius for having bought one. The PHEV is the best of both worlds, so I don't mind paying a little for gas on a long trip (even though Hybrid Charging does save on the gas, as does its native 40+ miles per gallon. Of all the vehicles in this price range I've seen around the charging stations, my Clarity Touring is by far the roomiest, most cushy, comfortable, well-built of the lot. Has enough pep to make merging no big deal and the updated tech/safety features are considerable. I don't mind the wheel covers or the fact that there is no volume knob on the infotainment console (my iPhone doesn't have one either). Voice commands, Apple Carplay and Android Auto both work like a charm, and the app, while not super robust, works well enough. I LOVE THIS CAR. Con: The only drawback to buying this car is that Honda doesn't seem to adequately train dealers in how to support them. (Indeed, I'm not sure all dealers even know they are a Honda product with the lack of marketing and distribution!) I am not confident that my local dealer knows a lot about these cars or any quirks they may have, and since Honda has put little effort in educating them, it is not surprising that a few folks are unhappy. I feel for the guys who have had issues that aren't getting resolved, but I would point the finger directly at Honda support and the dealers. Shame on them for not supporting a very high quality product that could otherwise have a much wider market! UPDATE: Clara-T is now almost a year old, with 6k miles. All the hybrid miles are highway (long trips) and do net me over 40 mpg. The really great thing is the in-town range is enough that I can use only electric power. I charge at night so I get those electrons almost free. It is a solid, luxurious, 5 passenger car that makes me look and feel like a genius for snagging one. No issues to date. I still love this car!
Features & Specs
|Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$33,400
|MPG
|44 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|212 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$36,600
|MPG
|44 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|212 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Electric 4dr Sedan
electric DD
|MSRP
|$36,620
|MPG
|126 city / 103 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Fuel Cell 4dr Sedan (electric
fuel cell) DD
|MSRP
|$58,490
|MPG
|68 city / 67 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 4501 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Clarity safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Helps maintain a constant vehicle speed and a set following interval behind a vehicle ahead of you and can bring you to a complete stop.
- Lane Keeping Assist/Departure Warning
- Automatically applies steering to help keep your vehicle in the lane and will alert you if you cross over a lane line without signaling.
- Honda LaneWatch
- Displays live video of the passenger-adjacent lane using a small camera on the side mirror whenever the right turn signal is used.
Honda Clarity vs. the competition
Honda Clarity vs. Toyota Mirai
The Clarity and the Mirai are the two main choices for a hydrogen-fueled vehicle. They are similar in many ways. Overall, the Clarity gets slightly higher scores for interior design and utility.
Honda Clarity vs. Hyundai Nexo
We don't know much about the Nexo yet. It offers up to 380 miles of driving range. The Nexo could have key advantages with its greater cargo capacity and newer and easier-to-use infotainment interface.
