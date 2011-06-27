2019 Honda Clarity Electric Consumer Reviews
The Clear Choice is Clarity
We have owned a Volt for 3 years and our other car was totaled and needed to buy a new car. With GM abandoning the Volt, we looked at all plug-in hybrid options. By far the best choice is the Honda Clarity, and we even like it better than the Volt. It gets about the same electric range (about 47 miles) and total range (400 miles), but it is way more spacious and comfortable. The tech is impressive, The seats are incredibly comfortable. The ride is very smooth. And above all it's great for the environment!
Battery performance in the cold
In my first review I wrote: "The big question is WHY HONDA WON'T SHIP the Clarity to MN?" Now approaching 10,000 miles I can write that the answer is cold weather. Even in my attached garage, my car normally charges to 30 empg which is a significant decline from warm weather charging. Still, most days driving from suburb to city and back, I often use no gasoline. Strategic grocery shopping where free chargers are available can help boost my range but increasingly I have to switch from EV to HV mode. I estimate my total gas consumption to be 30 gallons in 9600 miles so still not bad at all but the burning is significantly higher in the winter, just because my overnight charge is so much less. Probably because of the mfg tires, traction isn't great and the inability to shift to a lower gear without triggering regenerative braking has made it impossible to attack steep, slippery streets. Thankfully my area is largely flat. I have learned that when approaching an ice covered intersection, using the regenerative braking paddles bring me to a stop FAR safer and faster than just applying the brakes. When I accelerate while burning gas, the engine whines like it's a two-cylinder. Switching to Sport mode helps with this but then I am burning more gas. It's still a comfortable ride in most conditions and there is plenty of back-seat space and a very generous trunk.
