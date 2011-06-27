  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. 2020 Honda Civic
  5. 2020 Honda Civic Type R
  6. Consumer Reviews

2020 Honda Civic Type R Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Civic
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Civics for sale
MSRP Starting at
$36,995
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:

How to shave 2 decades off your age..but a Type-R

Eddie Brooklyn, 04/14/2020
Type R 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Only real drivers need apply, a true driver’s car. This car will put a smile on your face and an electrifying feeling thru your body when you get behind the wheel it is that good!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Civics for sale

Related 2020 Honda Civic Type R info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars