Used 2017 Honda Civic Si Consumer Reviews
The right automobile for me!
I have had this car only 1 month. It has good power and I drive it mostly in Sport mode. Ride is somewhat stiff which is what I want and expect for a sporty car. Fuel mileage has been about 32 for the first 2 fill ups. The seats are great. Very good support and they fit my body and height. My previous 2 cars were a Prelude and an Acura RSX-S. The turbo has a totally different power range than the VTEC engine of course. Prelude was my all time favorite car. This comes real close and being just fun to drive every day.
Good car, great mileage, low maintenance
Bought a 2017 Honda Civic Si back on July 2017. Great commuter car and great on gas. No issues for the first 2 years besides usual oil changes. After the 2 years, brakes are starting to squeal and battery died after 2.5 months. For a new car, would've expected the battery to last longer but have read from other owners that the OE batteries Honda uses are pretty wimpy.
A Blast to Drive From Day One!
If you enjoy a fun car for 2 or less, this is a good choice. My other car is a Miata-X5 . . . I wanted to enjoy my driving experience to the max! My everyday car is the Si . . . I have been a loyal Honda fan since 1992, and will only drive manual transmission cars. My gas mileage is averaging at 40+ mpg. Couldn't be happier. Have owned the car for more than a year!
