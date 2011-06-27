Used 2017 Honda Civic Si Consumer Reviews

The right automobile for me! Greg Zeller , 10/01/2017 Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I have had this car only 1 month. It has good power and I drive it mostly in Sport mode. Ride is somewhat stiff which is what I want and expect for a sporty car. Fuel mileage has been about 32 for the first 2 fill ups. The seats are great. Very good support and they fit my body and height. My previous 2 cars were a Prelude and an Acura RSX-S. The turbo has a totally different power range than the VTEC engine of course. Prelude was my all time favorite car. This comes real close and being just fun to drive every day. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good car, great mileage, low maintenance Peter Wilson , 01/17/2020 Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought a 2017 Honda Civic Si back on July 2017. Great commuter car and great on gas. No issues for the first 2 years besides usual oil changes. After the 2 years, brakes are starting to squeal and battery died after 2.5 months. For a new car, would've expected the battery to last longer but have read from other owners that the OE batteries Honda uses are pretty wimpy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value