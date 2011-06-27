Used 2013 Honda Civic Features & Specs

EX 4dr Sedan 1.8L 4cyl 5A

LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $18,965 (Most Popular) EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $20,815 LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $18,765 LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) - $18,165 EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $20,815 EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $22,265 EX PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $20,815 Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) - $22,715 Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) - $22,715 Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M) - $24,015 Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) - $22,515 LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) - $17,965 HF 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $19,765 HF PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $19,765 EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $22,265 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) - $24,360 EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $23,765 EX 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $22,315 Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) - $22,915 LX PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $18,965 EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) - $20,015 EX PZEV 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $20,815 EX-L PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $22,265 Si 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M) - $24,215 EX PZEV 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $22,315 EX PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $22,315 EX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $22,315 Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) - $24,215 LX PZEV 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $18,765 EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $23,765 EX-L PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $23,765 EX-L PZEV 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $22,265 EX-L PZEV 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $23,765 Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) - $25,860 Hybrid PZEV w/Leather, Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) - $27,060 Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) - $25,560 Hybrid PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) - $25,560 Hybrid PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) - $25,860 Hybrid PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) - $24,360 Hybrid w/Leather, Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) - $27,060 Natural Gas 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $27,965 Natural Gas 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - $26,465