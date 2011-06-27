  1. Home
Used 2013 Honda Civic Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG323232
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/39 mpg28/39 mpg28/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/514.8 mi.369.6/514.8 mi.369.6/514.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG323232
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque128 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm128 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm128 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6500 rpm140 hp @ 6500 rpm140 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.5 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesno
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesnoyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
160-watt audio outputyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnoyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesnoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesnono
front reading lightsyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesno
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
front seatback storagenoyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
front and rear cupholdersnoyesyes
front door pocketsnonoyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.37.9 in.38.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.55.1 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room50.5 in.50.5 in.53.2 in.
clothyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.36.2 in.34.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.51.4 in.49.0 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.36.2 in.30.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.53.3 in.52.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Folding rear seatbackyesnoyes
folding with storage center armrestnoyesno
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesno
Measurements
Front track59.0 in.59.0 in.59.0 in.
Length179.4 in.179.4 in.175.5 in.
Curb weight2815 lbs.2855 lbs.2789 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.12.5 cu.ft.11.7 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.56.5 in.55.0 in.
EPA interior volume107.1 cu.ft.104.6 cu.ft.94.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.105.1 in.103.2 in.
Width69.0 in.69.0 in.69.0 in.
Rear track59.9 in.59.9 in.59.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Urban Titanium Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Kona Coffee Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Dyno Blue Pearl
  • Urban Titanium Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Kona Coffee Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Dyno Blue Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Kona Coffee Metallic
  • Rallye Red
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Dyno Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesnoyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnoyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
P195/65R15 89H tiresyesnoyes
alloy wheelsnoyesno
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
P205/55R16 89H tiresnoyesno
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
