Used 2012 Honda Civic Hybrid Consumer Reviews

5(60%)4(20%)3(10%)2(0%)1(10%)
4.2
10 reviews
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
So you want a Hybrid....

hybridman2012, 05/06/2012
63 of 66 people found this review helpful

If you are on your first mission to buy a hybrid, this article will help you! I started my quest to find the "gas mileage" car I needed by going to a Toyota dealer and driving the famous Prius. After being unimpressed with the style, power and certainly the price, I went back to Honda. This would be my third Honda if the 2012 Civic was the one I was looking for.Here are some facts that accually are true to help you make your decision: First - Honda has a Lithium Ion battery back weighing 20lbs. Prius has a NiCad battery weighing 200lbs. The NiCad has a memory and won't last as long as Honda's Lithium Ion with a warranty of 10yrs or 80,000 miles! Last - More power, most quiet, NICE!

best Honda I've bought

lotsahondas, 06/23/2011
47 of 61 people found this review helpful

puzzled by "meh" reviews. 2nd Civic hybrid, 5th Honda I've owned. This is the best since my '77 Accord, and I've liked them all. They've all been reliable. Note that JD Powers elevated Honda to #2 today. Style: other than tail looks like a Camry, no complaints, but I wasn't in market for Corvette. "Cheap plastic"? plastic is plastic, it doesn't pretend to be burled wood or silver. And it is matte finish dash, which means less sun in the eyes. Comfort: supportive seats, roomy cabin front and back. Ride: incredibly smooth. Steering: responsive with very tight turning radius. Acceleration: adequate. Not a BMW, but hybrid owners don't burn rubber. Mileage: after 600 mi, 42+ MPG!

2012 This Hybrid is Awesome!

peter789, 09/07/2012
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

I just purchased at a fantastic price. Deal hard. Hybrids are not selling as well because old reviews were bad. So I did not pay the hybrid premium that I would have to make up with gas savings. I do 70% city and 30% highway and getting between 45 and 47 mpg so far. This Civic is made in Japan and sells very well there. Hence the Japanese near 6 dollar a gallon gas. I am sure that in my state the cost of gas will be in the 4.50 to 5.00 range soon which will make this purchase so much more justified.

Our third Civic is the quietest!

hardcopy, 05/07/2012
13 of 18 people found this review helpful

We can't relate to the professionals claim of excessive road/wind noise. This car, up to 80MPH, is as quiet as our Cadillac CTS. Maybe Honda responded to the critiques with more sound deadening - it is quiet. We haven't gone more than 12 miles from home and we are averaging the advertised 44 MPG. Particularly impressed with the included technology. Bluetooth works great. We particularly like the near headsup display of driving data. Not nearly as quirky as a Prius. Drivability is typically Honda confident.

Worst Vehicle I Have Ever Owned (out of 22 cars)!

Bob Woliver, 08/30/2015
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
13 of 18 people found this review helpful

I will try to start positive here: this car would get 42-45 MPG on a routine basis in city driving and I got a peak of 55 MPG on the highway. Unfortunately, that was the only positive point about this vehicle! Honda redesigned the Civic Hybrid in 2013 for good reason. Wind noise from poorly fitting doors, an interior door panel that would bow in about a half inch when the power window hit the top, deafening road noise which included the sound of fuel sloshing in the tank, stumbling and hesitation out of stops, a film that would appear on the windows about every 2 weeks requiring they be cleaned, oil accumulation in the air filter during heavy load situations (fully loaded, highway driving) and uneven, rapid tire wear. At 24K miles the transmission (a CVT) started slipping and I traded the car.

12
