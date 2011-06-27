Used 2008 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews
Just bought a 2008 Civic LX
Bought a used Civic last week for my daughter. Got a good deal at 113000 miles and wanted to post for others that might be lookng at this car to let you know how it has held up. Body was in great shape - a few minor dings and what not but no paint chipping, fade, or peeling. No rust. Interior, which has been critized, has held up well. No scratches or anything detracting from the interior. Cruise control, A/C, displays, radio, etc., all working with no issues. Also, I'm 6'2" and have zero issues sitting in the front seats...back seats might be an issue but driving it I'm very comfortable. Engine still runs strong, no leaks, and the transmission shifts very smoothly even under full acceleration onto the interstate. Plus, these vehicles have a timing chain vice belt, so you don't have to concern yourself with the inevitable 100,000 mile, $1000, timing belt replacement. Power steering works great with no noise from the power steering pump. Car tracks straight and true down the road and handlng is solid. You definitely feel the bumps in the road but this isn't a luxury car with the associated suspension. Engine does vibrate and you can feel it sitting at a stop light esp with the A/C on. But, again, it's a 4 cyl and it isn't really distracting. Road noise is definitely there on the highway but I don't sense there are any leaks through the weather stripping...it's just an economy car. Couple of issues that are to be expected with this car's history. The passenger side visor had failed...a quick fix through Amazon at $50. Also, the starter, no kidding, quit the same day we bought it. Don't naively send your wife off to the store to get the battery replaced because the car won't start without a jump...you'll wind up replacing a perfectly good battery when its really the starter. I've always done minor maintenance like this on my vehicles but after seeing what was involved (starter placed above the front axle and exhaust) I took it to a shop to get replaced. Getting lazy in my old age. Also, and this is unique to my car I'm sure, what I thought might be a simple alignment to fix an off-center steering wheel resulted in the removal and adjustment of the steering column...all told, about $450 to get everything fixed. Driver's side power steering boot is leaking and there is a minor rattling, knocking sound when we turn all the way to the right...will probably have to replace that sometime but not today. Flushed the power steering fluid...helped somewhat but not totally. So, am I pleased with the car? Yes...with a whole week with my daughter driving it. But the engine works well, transmission shifts very well, the A/C and everything else is holding up well (knock on wood). Believe it will be a good car for my daughter as she finishes H.S. and moves onto college. So, if you are wondering about this car with over 7 years on it, I think its held up very well. Definitely one to check out for a new driver.
The Best car you could ever have if you needed one made in 2008
I want to write this with tears because this is the most reliable car that I have owned and yesterday I found out that it will be loss. A week ago my car was sandwiched between two other vehicles. It provided the best protection one could ask for. My back is gone and my front is damaged, but I have remained completely safe. If you choose this car it is reliable, safe and will protect you well. *though my car is gone, I want you to know how safe this car is & that it will protect you.
troublesome
I have this civic since new. Its got 60k miles. During that time I have the cv joint replace 5 times and battery replaced once under warranty. I had the starter replaced once at 40k miles for $500 and engine mount replaced once at 59k miles for $300. Now I think my civic has a suspension problem. I wonder if honda quality have declined or my dealership (northwest honda, MD) is incompetent and causing problems.
Dead Reliable, just not an enthusasts car
I bought my '08 LX in June of 2012 with just under 92,000 miles on the clock. Now, it has 134,000 miles and is still going strong. I have had only minor issues with the Civic overall eg. visors and clutch master cylinder. The car is very spacious compared to others in the class, which was helpful being 6'2". The only exception is the placement of the e-brake being where you rest your leg, which you get used to rather quickly. I hardly ever drop below 30mpg even in mixed driving. But it does come at a cost, below 4000 rpm, you are lucky to have as much torque as a mid 80's Mazda Rotary engine at idle! The lack of torque can make it a chore to drive around town/city.
Mileage Drop After Tire Change
I purchased a used 2008 Civic. Now at 37,000 miles I had the tires replaced. I'm sure these were not the original tires, but I bought it from a dealer that does that sort of thing. Anyway, the day the tires were replaced my mileage went from 40 on the Hwy to barely 30 on the Hwy. Why is this? Not cheap tires, and they were to proper size according to the Civic Manual. Any suggestions would be appreciated.
