Used 2008 Honda Civic MUGEN Si Consumer Reviews

Mugen SI jordan231479 , 02/12/2013 0 of 1 people found this review helpful With just only 2 weeks with the Mugen SI I'm completely in love with this car. Not only does it get attention from everyone but it's a blast to drive. If your a Honda enthusiast, this is definitely the car to own. It drives like a dream with a stiff cornering when you want it but comfortable enough to drive in long trips.

Perfect gas-miser/weekend racer mbratton , 06/30/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I loved the Mugen from the first time I saw it on the showroom floor -- I knew I had to have it. Sure, it's way more than the base Si, but a test drive of the two will let anyone know that the money was well spent on the suspension and wheels/tires. The looks I could care less about, but the handling is absolutely superb! Ride is harsh, as you would expect from a sports car, but the gas mileage is amazingly good (about 26 mpg in 100% city for me, even with "spirited driving"). The only cons for me are the lack of nav and the fact that it's a car that must be parked "out of the way" so as to avoid vandalism/theft.

Why all of the bad press? Danilo Umali , 12/29/2007 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have traded-in my 2004 Honda S2000 because I needed more space. This car gives up very little in terms of handling and performance. I love the way the car looks and the exclusivity of owning one. I guess I am a little too old (31) for the Fast and Furious look, but everything thing added to the car has a purpose and has been engineered as such. I imagine that this car is marketed to a select few, but I hope Honda keeps the Mugen cars coming stateside. I also love the color. This is the first car I have owned that is not white, silver or black.

Slow but looks sharp egib77 , 09/18/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought this car 4 months ago because of its eye candy appeal. Car has been very reliable with zero mechanical problems since purchase. The only issue I've had was the driver side sun visor totally fell apart. For nearly 30 g's I would expect more performance...and for the weak performance I would expect better than 26 mpg. This car owns in the mountains!