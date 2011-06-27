Used 2008 Honda Civic MUGEN Si Consumer Reviews
Mugen SI
With just only 2 weeks with the Mugen SI I'm completely in love with this car. Not only does it get attention from everyone but it's a blast to drive. If your a Honda enthusiast, this is definitely the car to own. It drives like a dream with a stiff cornering when you want it but comfortable enough to drive in long trips.
Perfect gas-miser/weekend racer
I loved the Mugen from the first time I saw it on the showroom floor -- I knew I had to have it. Sure, it's way more than the base Si, but a test drive of the two will let anyone know that the money was well spent on the suspension and wheels/tires. The looks I could care less about, but the handling is absolutely superb! Ride is harsh, as you would expect from a sports car, but the gas mileage is amazingly good (about 26 mpg in 100% city for me, even with "spirited driving"). The only cons for me are the lack of nav and the fact that it's a car that must be parked "out of the way" so as to avoid vandalism/theft.
Why all of the bad press?
I have traded-in my 2004 Honda S2000 because I needed more space. This car gives up very little in terms of handling and performance. I love the way the car looks and the exclusivity of owning one. I guess I am a little too old (31) for the Fast and Furious look, but everything thing added to the car has a purpose and has been engineered as such. I imagine that this car is marketed to a select few, but I hope Honda keeps the Mugen cars coming stateside. I also love the color. This is the first car I have owned that is not white, silver or black.
Slow but looks sharp
Bought this car 4 months ago because of its eye candy appeal. Car has been very reliable with zero mechanical problems since purchase. The only issue I've had was the driver side sun visor totally fell apart. For nearly 30 g's I would expect more performance...and for the weak performance I would expect better than 26 mpg. This car owns in the mountains!
Wowwowowowowow
First of all the only one i even considered is the mugen. Well why because i wont see hundreds of them on the road also because of the .92 g's on the skid-pad stereo rocks way better than what you think you would get for the money blows my 2008 vw r32 stereo out the water but let's get to business this car handles great. The eighteen inch mugen rims look awesome in the graphite look against the fiji blue paint which is by far the best color on the civic si. Great gas mileage so far about 27 mpg. Wonderful exhaust note especially when it hits vtec. About as fun as it can get for 28k which is a bit steep for any civic but i know the resale will be great go ahead buy one you will love it addictive
