Used 2001 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

Honda Civic 2001 - Driving for the long haul longhaul2001 , 04/05/2012 12 of 13 people found this review helpful My 2001 Honda Civic LX 4-Dr has gotten as high as 40 mpg driving to MN from IA. My 1st year, a rubber piece on the front of the car fell off after 2000 miles (threw it out). Brand new tires would slip on damp pavement (got rid of original Firestones within weeks of purchasing). By year two, the transmission was shifting roughly and my mechanic used white grease to improve the action. Headlights burn out frequently (replaced 6-8 times). After 5 years, the electronics for the windows blew and had that fixed (not just a simple fuse problem). The struts & bushings failed. Besides all this, I have rolled over 180,000 miles & it has been reliable on many road trips. Report Abuse

Wouldn't trade it for the world. Andrew Kusterer , 03/14/2015 LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought my Civic back in 2005 with roughly 55,000 miles on it. It currently has 165,000 miles. Up until 150,000 there were rarely any problems aside from the general maintenance and the airbag/seatbelt recalls. Around 150,000 I had to change the driver side CV axle assembly as the boots were leaking lubricant. The worst thing about the interior is that the headliner is drooping which started about four years ago. The car is currently running well and I look forward to the next 100,000 miles. Report Abuse

Served me well for 15 years! Honda Owner , 07/01/2016 LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful 2016: Time for a new car, but the 2001 Honda Civic LX was great for me. It had very little problems during the time that I owned it, except for the "check engine" light, which seemed to go on and off like a bad light bulb. Having driven it for so long, I knew exactly what conditions would cause the light to go on (it had nothing to do with a "tight" gas cap). Driving the car for a couple of days would always cause the light to go back off. Other than that, I gave it regular oil changes, tire rotations, scheduled maintenance, etc. I never had any serious issues. I ran it for 145,000, but a trusted mechanic said it could easily pass 200K. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best bang for your buck! cycleguy1979 , 05/03/2012 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I purchased this car almost 4 years ago, after heavily researching it. It had 120k miles on it when I got it, now it has 208k. It consistently gets 34mpg city/hwy, and 36 all hwy. Get the 5 spd manual, I hear the auto is gutless. The front seat is ok, but for a 6'3" tall man, i'm basically in the back seat. The engine purrs and has been 100% trouble free. Kinda loud at 75mph, this is basically a tin can on wheels. It's a great commuter car but as far as road trips forget it. I just took a 3k mile road trip and my wife and I were very uncomfortable. I'd buy another one in a second for commuting. Honda cars are the best for reliability and fuel mileage. Report Abuse