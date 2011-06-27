  1. Home
Used 1999 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews

4.3
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Very Reliable !

ozansan, 06/19/2015
DX 2dr Hatchback
14 of 16 people found this review helpful

I bought a Honda Civic 1999 Dx in 2011 November, I Paid 3.000 $CAN The Mileage was 152.300 KM When I bought it I replaced the timing belt and water pump, Paid around 500 CAN$ the mileage now 197.300 km and I had one one problem only Heater motor (Blower) I bough the part at used part shop , paid 40$ and Replaced myself ( I watched some videos on Youtube to replace it, Thank you Youtube ) Civics are safe in winter Because Front wheel drive and low this days Civics are 1.8L but still would not buy a 1.8L Civic . if u have 3 or 4 passengers on up hill gives hard time to the driver .

Still doing it all well

MaceThomas, 06/25/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

First off, the car has had only two problems in my 8 years of ownership. I had to replace the clutch slave cylinder (very cheap and quick fix - right in front of the engine) and the driver's side window likes to jump the track if you wind it up when wet (Easy fix, but use the bullet-proof and freezing cold A/C). Other than those things, I get about 33 MPG with my foot to the floor when I get the opportunity (Mixed driving) and there is a lot of cargo room with rear seats folded. If you get the opportunity to get a good example of this hatchback, you will not be sorry!

the highest R.O.I.

crack, 07/29/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Cars are money pits. There is no way to "win". This is BY FAR the closest I have come to beating the system. 163,750 miles with NO major repairs. Distributor (O2 sensor) is only repair. Replaced trunk shocks but I put a lot of wear on them. I have been using the car for the last 18 months to do landscaping! My friends laughed at me at first but at 35-40 MPG I am laughing all the way PAST the gas station! Will need clutch work soon and I will not hesitate to invest in this car. I am confident I will put 300,000 miles on this car before I am done with it.

Wish I still had my '91

Redrock, 06/18/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought this DX without test driving because I loved my '91 DX. Mistake. Honda completely changed the ergonomics: being 5'1" tall, I'm unable to rest my right heel on the floor, am too close to the airbag, and the seatbelt cuts across my throat. I hate having to drive with my toes while my arms are cramped against the wheel. The throttle cable kinks and needs cleaning or replacement twice a year, otherwise the accelerator sticks. Whenever it rains hard, there is a gallon of water in the spare tire well. Mileage went DOWN from my '91 from 39 to 33 MPG average. Middle of the line stereo speakers blew quickly.

excellent

maxi, 06/22/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I had a 1998 Pontiac sunfire, which I had problems with, and at eight months old I tried to get rid of it and Hawley Pontiac would not even look at it because I did not want another Pontiac vehicle. I walked accross the street and bought my Honda Civic, 1999, I have had it for three years and have not had one problem. I love it and would buy any Honda again--Maxi

