Used 1999 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Very Reliable !
I bought a Honda Civic 1999 Dx in 2011 November, I Paid 3.000 $CAN The Mileage was 152.300 KM When I bought it I replaced the timing belt and water pump, Paid around 500 CAN$ the mileage now 197.300 km and I had one one problem only Heater motor (Blower) I bough the part at used part shop , paid 40$ and Replaced myself ( I watched some videos on Youtube to replace it, Thank you Youtube ) Civics are safe in winter Because Front wheel drive and low this days Civics are 1.8L but still would not buy a 1.8L Civic . if u have 3 or 4 passengers on up hill gives hard time to the driver .
Still doing it all well
First off, the car has had only two problems in my 8 years of ownership. I had to replace the clutch slave cylinder (very cheap and quick fix - right in front of the engine) and the driver's side window likes to jump the track if you wind it up when wet (Easy fix, but use the bullet-proof and freezing cold A/C). Other than those things, I get about 33 MPG with my foot to the floor when I get the opportunity (Mixed driving) and there is a lot of cargo room with rear seats folded. If you get the opportunity to get a good example of this hatchback, you will not be sorry!
the highest R.O.I.
Cars are money pits. There is no way to "win". This is BY FAR the closest I have come to beating the system. 163,750 miles with NO major repairs. Distributor (O2 sensor) is only repair. Replaced trunk shocks but I put a lot of wear on them. I have been using the car for the last 18 months to do landscaping! My friends laughed at me at first but at 35-40 MPG I am laughing all the way PAST the gas station! Will need clutch work soon and I will not hesitate to invest in this car. I am confident I will put 300,000 miles on this car before I am done with it.
Wish I still had my '91
Bought this DX without test driving because I loved my '91 DX. Mistake. Honda completely changed the ergonomics: being 5'1" tall, I'm unable to rest my right heel on the floor, am too close to the airbag, and the seatbelt cuts across my throat. I hate having to drive with my toes while my arms are cramped against the wheel. The throttle cable kinks and needs cleaning or replacement twice a year, otherwise the accelerator sticks. Whenever it rains hard, there is a gallon of water in the spare tire well. Mileage went DOWN from my '91 from 39 to 33 MPG average. Middle of the line stereo speakers blew quickly.
excellent
I had a 1998 Pontiac sunfire, which I had problems with, and at eight months old I tried to get rid of it and Hawley Pontiac would not even look at it because I did not want another Pontiac vehicle. I walked accross the street and bought my Honda Civic, 1999, I have had it for three years and have not had one problem. I love it and would buy any Honda again--Maxi
