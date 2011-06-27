Used 1997 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews

Honda convert HappyHondaOwner , 10/12/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I purchased this civic at 10 y/o (in 2007) with 145,000 miles. I replaced a Ford coupe, at first I was skeptical about the transition to Honda nameplate. Very easy and fun to adjust to the civic, easy to love. The car was very clean, good engine (evrything original). The only repairs needed so far: a radiator replacement (just over $100), brake service overhaul (ouch: $400), alternator replacement (about $100). Routine servicing has included a new set of tires ($245), new battery ($55) and the usual periodic oil changes (at around 5k miles; $23ea), and a autotrans flush ($85). I am currently clocked at 192k (happy) miles! Cant wait to break 200k I know it will... Report Abuse

300,000 mile club or higher Thomas , 09/02/2018 EX 2dr Coupe 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Really reliable car mine has 270,000 miles on it and same transmission and engine and still runs good it's automatic one and was state trooper own for most of time Safety Technology Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love Honda syfy , 05/19/2010 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I think buying a honda you will never go wrong. I bought mine in 1998 and trade it in 2005 just because i wanted something bigger living in the north. I wish I would have kept my civic ex

Great Car A honda owner , 03/18/2016 DX 4dr Sedan 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought this car almost 20 years ago and I can honestly say it was one of the best purchases I made. It has more than 150,000 miles on it and I changed the tires, battery, brakes, timing belt and front CV joints, but other than that had no major issues. Now my son, who learned to drive with this car, drives this car to and from college over an hours drive away, but so far it is still holding up well. Update Sept 2017: The outside is looking pretty worn but this car is still running good. Just took this car in for a smog test and and with almost 190,000 miles on it this car easily passed. In fact, it passed way below the minimum requirements needed to pass. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value