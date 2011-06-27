Used 1992 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

DTD harrowing_lane , 09/14/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I drove this car until it died. I got the car in 1998 and I got my 350 dollars out of it that I definitely owe Honda some money (Don't tell them that). The car currently has 298000 miles on it. They really don't make cars like that anymore. Sometimes it was really hard to start but always kept me safe. I drove this car from NY to PA, TN, IN, GA, SC, FL, CT, OH to name a few places. I loved my car rust and all. The thing is the engine is still alive and kicking .Thing is the car will fall apart but the engine is really built to last. Its just water is coming in now and the alternator has finally died. Bottom line if I could get a semi new 1992 Honda Civic. I would buy it yesterday. Report Abuse

Look on the road, these cars last jonas , 06/22/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've been tempted to see the car, trade it in for anything because the car lasts so long. I am the original owner when it first came out it was the first rounded edge small luxury car. Sure somethings needed replacement: 2 radiators, 1 set cv boots 3 alternators, 2 ignition coils. Every thing else I could replace myself. I solved the problem of wind noise 14 years later with a rubber band stuffed in the door rubber grommets to press it against the window better and to place some noise insulation underneath the floor and inside the front doors. Get a k & n air filter and pickup from stop is good enough. On the freeway, given the light weight, at high speed it can match any car from 70+

200,000 and still going Great Car , 08/14/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I just purchase my Civic two months ago. I believe the previous owner didn't take good care of it but, despite it's abuse, it's still in great condition. I did have to replace the water pump, and the CV boots were split, but once those things were taken care of it felt like I was driving a new car. Gas mileage is still around 35 mpg, the cars acceleration is very responsive, and steering is great.

On it goes! Bob , 08/31/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car for $350.00 with 191,000 miles. It has hail damage, some rust, and, as the seller's ad said, is not much to look at. BUT. It runs very well, gets amazing gas mileage (42 highway), and has been totally reliable to date. Performance- wise it is nothing to write home about- -as Rolls used to say when asked how many horsepower their cars have, they would reply "Adequate." So it is with the Civic. The interior has aged fairly well, though the body less so. And everything still works! All in all, a solid little commuter car that is as close to free to drive as you can get.