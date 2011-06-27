  1. Home
Used 1994 Honda Civic del Sol VTEC Consumer Reviews

My favorite vehicle

Bill Paul, 03/17/2015
VTEC 2dr Coupe
Wish I stilled owned it. I traded my 93 Del Sol Si for my 94 Del Sol VTEC. More power, stabilizer bars, other features. The 160hp out of a 1.6 liter engine was the most powerful factory engine on the market that wasn't turbocharged. I kept it ten years, sold it, and got exactly my asking price. No need to advertise or haggle, I just put a For Sale sign in the window and people were stopping me on the street. It's a head-turner, probably because there are not many around. Also, due to mild winters here, my Del Sol was almost factory new looking.

Will be a classic someday...

Tom, 09/02/2009
I have always admired the Honda Del Sol for its great design and very neat Targa top. Last month I finally had a chance to buy one - a 94 in amazingly good condition with the VTEC engine. I have to say that in all my 40 years of driving this is the most fun car I have ever owned - not just because of its zippy handling and strong-revving engine but because there is something so perfect and no-nonsense about the shape, design, functions, dash, controls. Driving with the top off and the windows rolled down is just about as much fun I think as driving gets. Mine has 83,000 miles after 15 years of use and looks and runs like it was no more than a few years old. Great car.

Never getting rid of her

Deena, 06/02/2009
Fell in love, had to have one, bought her in 1999. Never let me down, still looks like a dream, though a new paint job wouldn't hurt. Wouldn't sell her for a million bucks. Can't beat 35+mpg on the highway and around 30 in town.

Honda Del Sol

Ward Johnson, 03/25/2005
This vehicle is a joy to drive on freeways and highways in California. Dependable, functional, comfortable, fast, maneuverable, sporty, fuel efficient.

Classic in the making

Tan Sol, 10/21/2004
This car is a hoot, In highschool my dad used to let me drive his 1968 dodge charger R/T S/E model,(440 magnium. 4 barrel) This car the Del Sol, bring back those memories of "zooming" without using gas at the rate of 10 MPG! People think it is a new car, they ask me what year it is. I love the DOHC VTEC motor sound when you kick it into over 5900 rpm. All while getting 30MPG.

