Used 1994 Honda Civic del Sol VTEC Consumer Reviews

My favorite vehicle Bill Paul , 03/17/2015 VTEC 2dr Coupe 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Wish I stilled owned it. I traded my 93 Del Sol Si for my 94 Del Sol VTEC. More power, stabilizer bars, other features. The 160hp out of a 1.6 liter engine was the most powerful factory engine on the market that wasn't turbocharged. I kept it ten years, sold it, and got exactly my asking price. No need to advertise or haggle, I just put a For Sale sign in the window and people were stopping me on the street. It's a head-turner, probably because there are not many around. Also, due to mild winters here, my Del Sol was almost factory new looking.

Will be a classic someday... Tom , 09/02/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have always admired the Honda Del Sol for its great design and very neat Targa top. Last month I finally had a chance to buy one - a 94 in amazingly good condition with the VTEC engine. I have to say that in all my 40 years of driving this is the most fun car I have ever owned - not just because of its zippy handling and strong-revving engine but because there is something so perfect and no-nonsense about the shape, design, functions, dash, controls. Driving with the top off and the windows rolled down is just about as much fun I think as driving gets. Mine has 83,000 miles after 15 years of use and looks and runs like it was no more than a few years old. Great car.

Never getting rid of her Deena , 06/02/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Fell in love, had to have one, bought her in 1999. Never let me down, still looks like a dream, though a new paint job wouldn't hurt. Wouldn't sell her for a million bucks. Can't beat 35+mpg on the highway and around 30 in town.

Honda Del Sol Ward Johnson , 03/25/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This vehicle is a joy to drive on freeways and highways in California. Dependable, functional, comfortable, fast, maneuverable, sporty, fuel efficient.