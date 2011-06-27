Used 1994 Honda Civic del Sol VTEC Consumer Reviews
My favorite vehicle
Wish I stilled owned it. I traded my 93 Del Sol Si for my 94 Del Sol VTEC. More power, stabilizer bars, other features. The 160hp out of a 1.6 liter engine was the most powerful factory engine on the market that wasn't turbocharged. I kept it ten years, sold it, and got exactly my asking price. No need to advertise or haggle, I just put a For Sale sign in the window and people were stopping me on the street. It's a head-turner, probably because there are not many around. Also, due to mild winters here, my Del Sol was almost factory new looking.
Will be a classic someday...
I have always admired the Honda Del Sol for its great design and very neat Targa top. Last month I finally had a chance to buy one - a 94 in amazingly good condition with the VTEC engine. I have to say that in all my 40 years of driving this is the most fun car I have ever owned - not just because of its zippy handling and strong-revving engine but because there is something so perfect and no-nonsense about the shape, design, functions, dash, controls. Driving with the top off and the windows rolled down is just about as much fun I think as driving gets. Mine has 83,000 miles after 15 years of use and looks and runs like it was no more than a few years old. Great car.
Never getting rid of her
Fell in love, had to have one, bought her in 1999. Never let me down, still looks like a dream, though a new paint job wouldn't hurt. Wouldn't sell her for a million bucks. Can't beat 35+mpg on the highway and around 30 in town.
Honda Del Sol
This vehicle is a joy to drive on freeways and highways in California. Dependable, functional, comfortable, fast, maneuverable, sporty, fuel efficient.
Classic in the making
This car is a hoot, In highschool my dad used to let me drive his 1968 dodge charger R/T S/E model,(440 magnium. 4 barrel) This car the Del Sol, bring back those memories of "zooming" without using gas at the rate of 10 MPG! People think it is a new car, they ask me what year it is. I love the DOHC VTEC motor sound when you kick it into over 5900 rpm. All while getting 30MPG.
Sponsored cars related to the Civic del Sol
Related Used 1994 Honda Civic del Sol VTEC info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner