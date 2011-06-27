Used 2015 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews

Nice vehicle, subpar audio system! Parijat Juvale , 03/24/2015 EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I have owned Accord 2015 for almost 3 months now and I love it! Adequate pick up, excellent mileage, not much wind/road noise, quite comfortable. Ride quality could be firm for some but I find it fine. Gas mileage is as advertized, in fact many times I exceed it. But then I have a very light foot! I do have reservation about 2 screens though! I don't understand why there are 2 screens, which makes menu system unnecessarily complicated. I guess just one, little bit larger touch screen should suffice. Secondly, the audio system sucks! The sound quality is ridiculously bad. My decade old Toyota had a better sounding stereo! Report Abuse

Very Nice Practical Sedan JerryW , 08/16/2015 EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful Updated at 38,000 miles - this is a great Car! No complaints, no issues. MPG is steady between 30 and 34 depending on use. Update after owning this car for nearly 2 years is easy! This is a fantastic car!!! Haven't had this car long enough to talk about reliability but after being a Ford lifer and having one not so good Ford experience I opened up to all non-luxury makes. I took a few months to drive and research everything before purchasing this Honda. It came down to comfort and reputation. I felt the overall comfort in this car at this price point is top notch, you'll have to spend well over 30K to truly beat it. Interior space/comfort, road noise, ride, handling and sight lines are great! Styling, electronics, performance are all good and on par with other cars in this class. Pricing was fantastic, purchased during the Honda summer event, clearing out the 15's and were able to negotiate a deal for thousands less than MSRP (and nearly $2000 less than TruCar's target price) and get slightly over KBB excellent condition trade-in value on our trade. So far I love the car but if I had to pick it apart the trunk is where I'd start. They need to have a split back seat available for those times you need the extra cargo space plus a 3rd passenger, the trunk support arms encroach into the trunk space like a cheap compact and Honda doesn't have an automatically opening trunk were it fully opens at the push of a button on your key fob. In my opinion the closest competition you should compare if you're considering the Honda in order is the Mazda 6, Hyundai Sonata, Ford Fusion, Toyota Camry, Kia Optima and Volkswagen Passat. I wouldn't waste my time with the Chrysler 200, Nissan Altima, or Chevrolet Malibu. I almost bought the Mazda but it's more of a sports car type feel instead of a well refined sedan so it's all in what you're looking for, the Mazda is a very fun car to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car, terrible dealers. Leonard M. , 01/14/2016 EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) 44 of 48 people found this review helpful I would say that the vehicle itself is probably one of the finest vehicles ever built in the US. Having purchased the exceedingly rare V6/manual combination, I was fortunate enough to find a car that met every criteria I was looking for. The vehicle itself is amply powered, well laid out, comfortable, and aesthetically pleasing. Build quality overall is good with only a few very minor fit/finish issues. On the road, the vehicle is rather fun to drive on the aggressive side due to the copious power and torque available throughout the operating range. Passing and highway merges are effortless...in fact the most difficult part of driving the car is maintaining legal speeds! Speaking to the manual transmission variant specifically, the vehicle has a satisfying shift action, but the clutch is very light and far less forgiving than other vehicles I've driven. Sloppy technique is not tolerated by this drivetrain especially with its highly sensitive throttle response. A few months with this car will hone your manual driving skills with certainty. Ride is fairly firm but not jarring and handling is great with good stability in cornering and maneuvering. Steering feel is lacking as with most cars in this day and age. All in all, if you're looking for a V6 and manual transmission at a reasonable price, this vehicle is probably the best option available at this time. My only complaint lies with the sales process itself. Honda dealers are from my experience terrible. Never before have I had to endure as ultra high pressure and scummy a sales process as I went through for this vehicle. It seems to be that the only goal in the process is to inviscerate every buyer with aggressive and ridiculously over priced up sells to maximize profit. I had to literally walk out twice to get them to drop the sales pitch and execute the sale as I wanted. Service is also an issue...Honda dealers seem to have a system of harshly punishing those who do not use the original dealer's service dept for service. In my case, I had to purchase the vehicle 2 hrs from my home due to a lack of inventory in my area in the configuration I wanted. Despite having no other place to buy the vehicle, I am subject to being gouged by my local dealer for routine maintenance/inspections since I didn't buy it from them. Overall, I'd recommend this vehicle so long as you can avoid the sales process as much as possible. Use an Internet based car buying service and outright refuse to speak with any "finance manager" character in the midst of the process...find your own financing before you walk in. If the sales rep or Internet sales desk can't handle the sale themselves, terminate the process and find another dealer. Do not purchase any upsells as you can get everything they offer for 1/4 of the price from 3Rd parties. Any claims they make to the contrary are lies. Also, using a local dealer you intend to use for service will help improve your service experience. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Do not trust AutoNation Svaidya Ji , 08/22/2016 EX-L w/Navigation 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 28 of 30 people found this review helpful AutoNation cheated us on this car. They sold the 2015 car (in mid 2016) with bad transmission which resulted in Honda replacing the transmission as part of warranty within few months. There were scratches on the car hidden behind dirt that we did not notice while buying it. They provided one key, and made us pay for the 2nd one. There was a dead spare tire in the trunk. Also, please note that Honda warranty is only for 36K miles or 3 years whichever comes first. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse