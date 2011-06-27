Used 2015 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews
Nice vehicle, subpar audio system!
I have owned Accord 2015 for almost 3 months now and I love it! Adequate pick up, excellent mileage, not much wind/road noise, quite comfortable. Ride quality could be firm for some but I find it fine. Gas mileage is as advertized, in fact many times I exceed it. But then I have a very light foot! I do have reservation about 2 screens though! I don't understand why there are 2 screens, which makes menu system unnecessarily complicated. I guess just one, little bit larger touch screen should suffice. Secondly, the audio system sucks! The sound quality is ridiculously bad. My decade old Toyota had a better sounding stereo!
Very Nice Practical Sedan
Updated at 38,000 miles - this is a great Car! No complaints, no issues. MPG is steady between 30 and 34 depending on use. Update after owning this car for nearly 2 years is easy! This is a fantastic car!!! Haven't had this car long enough to talk about reliability but after being a Ford lifer and having one not so good Ford experience I opened up to all non-luxury makes. I took a few months to drive and research everything before purchasing this Honda. It came down to comfort and reputation. I felt the overall comfort in this car at this price point is top notch, you'll have to spend well over 30K to truly beat it. Interior space/comfort, road noise, ride, handling and sight lines are great! Styling, electronics, performance are all good and on par with other cars in this class. Pricing was fantastic, purchased during the Honda summer event, clearing out the 15's and were able to negotiate a deal for thousands less than MSRP (and nearly $2000 less than TruCar's target price) and get slightly over KBB excellent condition trade-in value on our trade. So far I love the car but if I had to pick it apart the trunk is where I'd start. They need to have a split back seat available for those times you need the extra cargo space plus a 3rd passenger, the trunk support arms encroach into the trunk space like a cheap compact and Honda doesn't have an automatically opening trunk were it fully opens at the push of a button on your key fob. In my opinion the closest competition you should compare if you're considering the Honda in order is the Mazda 6, Hyundai Sonata, Ford Fusion, Toyota Camry, Kia Optima and Volkswagen Passat. I wouldn't waste my time with the Chrysler 200, Nissan Altima, or Chevrolet Malibu. I almost bought the Mazda but it's more of a sports car type feel instead of a well refined sedan so it's all in what you're looking for, the Mazda is a very fun car to drive.
Great car, terrible dealers.
I would say that the vehicle itself is probably one of the finest vehicles ever built in the US. Having purchased the exceedingly rare V6/manual combination, I was fortunate enough to find a car that met every criteria I was looking for. The vehicle itself is amply powered, well laid out, comfortable, and aesthetically pleasing. Build quality overall is good with only a few very minor fit/finish issues. On the road, the vehicle is rather fun to drive on the aggressive side due to the copious power and torque available throughout the operating range. Passing and highway merges are effortless...in fact the most difficult part of driving the car is maintaining legal speeds! Speaking to the manual transmission variant specifically, the vehicle has a satisfying shift action, but the clutch is very light and far less forgiving than other vehicles I've driven. Sloppy technique is not tolerated by this drivetrain especially with its highly sensitive throttle response. A few months with this car will hone your manual driving skills with certainty. Ride is fairly firm but not jarring and handling is great with good stability in cornering and maneuvering. Steering feel is lacking as with most cars in this day and age. All in all, if you're looking for a V6 and manual transmission at a reasonable price, this vehicle is probably the best option available at this time. My only complaint lies with the sales process itself. Honda dealers are from my experience terrible. Never before have I had to endure as ultra high pressure and scummy a sales process as I went through for this vehicle. It seems to be that the only goal in the process is to inviscerate every buyer with aggressive and ridiculously over priced up sells to maximize profit. I had to literally walk out twice to get them to drop the sales pitch and execute the sale as I wanted. Service is also an issue...Honda dealers seem to have a system of harshly punishing those who do not use the original dealer's service dept for service. In my case, I had to purchase the vehicle 2 hrs from my home due to a lack of inventory in my area in the configuration I wanted. Despite having no other place to buy the vehicle, I am subject to being gouged by my local dealer for routine maintenance/inspections since I didn't buy it from them. Overall, I'd recommend this vehicle so long as you can avoid the sales process as much as possible. Use an Internet based car buying service and outright refuse to speak with any "finance manager" character in the midst of the process...find your own financing before you walk in. If the sales rep or Internet sales desk can't handle the sale themselves, terminate the process and find another dealer. Do not purchase any upsells as you can get everything they offer for 1/4 of the price from 3Rd parties. Any claims they make to the contrary are lies. Also, using a local dealer you intend to use for service will help improve your service experience.
Do not trust AutoNation
AutoNation cheated us on this car. They sold the 2015 car (in mid 2016) with bad transmission which resulted in Honda replacing the transmission as part of warranty within few months. There were scratches on the car hidden behind dirt that we did not notice while buying it. They provided one key, and made us pay for the 2nd one. There was a dead spare tire in the trunk. Also, please note that Honda warranty is only for 36K miles or 3 years whichever comes first.
The manual transmission, a dying breed.
I purchased my 2015 Accord Sport 6 speed MT April of 2015. After one year of ownership and over 16k miles, this Accord is hands down, one of the best cars under $25k. I looked at almost every car in this segment and was impressed with the Accord's overall value. I was really adamant about opting for the manual transmission. I drove a Sport model with the CVT, and boy, the CVT is not for me. Yes, I get its efficient design and concept of having a "constant" power ratio to achieve best mpg possible. I feel though you sacrifice SO much driving experience for 1 to 2 mpg. In my opinion, the manual transmission really brought this car to life; definitely more fun to drive. I stand 6'5 at 230 lbs. I was very impressed with head room and adequate leg room from not only a driver standpoint, but also as a rear passenger. The telescoping steering column telescopes more than enough for my desired comfort. Driver seat is OK, I find myself adjusting it on road trips of more than three hours - but that is almost standard in any car I've had with my abnormal size. Visibility is excellent; the pillars are smaller than most new cars. Safety is another reason I purchased - in 2013 the Accord was one of the only cars to receive a "Good" rating for the new "small overlap" crash test by the IIHS. In mixed driving conditions I consistently get 28-30 mpg. If I'm driving all highway I can easily get 35-37 mpg. To find a car that I can easily fit in, comes very well equipped, gets up to 35 mpg, has somewhat of a fun-to-drive factor, a low cost of ownership, a great resale value, and is a safety "top pick" by the IIHS, what else do you really need? It's worth the road noise and cheap feeling power window switches. (You're buying a Honda not an Acura).
