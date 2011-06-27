Used 2014 Honda Accord Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Accord Coupe
EX-L V6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,972*
Total Cash Price
$16,642
EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,827*
Total Cash Price
$18,477
EX-L V6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,479*
Total Cash Price
$19,263
LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,378*
Total Cash Price
$18,739
EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,900*
Total Cash Price
$17,559
LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,595*
Total Cash Price
$15,987
EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,044*
Total Cash Price
$15,725
EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,914*
Total Cash Price
$13,759
EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,537*
Total Cash Price
$13,104
EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$30,015*
Total Cash Price
$14,283
Accord Sedan
EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,972*
Total Cash Price
$16,642
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,291*
Total Cash Price
$14,414
Touring V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,638*
Total Cash Price
$13,628
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$30,291*
Total Cash Price
$14,414
EX-L V6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,841*
Total Cash Price
$14,676
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,537*
Total Cash Price
$13,104
EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,421*
Total Cash Price
$16,380
EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,276*
Total Cash Price
$18,215
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$30,291*
Total Cash Price
$14,414
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$30,841*
Total Cash Price
$14,676
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,798*
Total Cash Price
$17,035
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accord Coupe EX-L V6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$902
|$928
|$956
|$984
|$4,646
|Maintenance
|$1,124
|$184
|$2,287
|$578
|$1,831
|$6,005
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$926
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,134
|Financing
|$895
|$719
|$533
|$333
|$121
|$2,601
|Depreciation
|$3,956
|$1,786
|$1,570
|$1,392
|$1,248
|$9,952
|Fuel
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,623
|$5,611
|$7,479
|$5,578
|$6,681
|$34,972
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accord Coupe EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$971
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$5,158
|Maintenance
|$1,248
|$204
|$2,539
|$642
|$2,033
|$6,666
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,028
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,259
|Financing
|$994
|$798
|$592
|$369
|$134
|$2,888
|Depreciation
|$4,392
|$1,982
|$1,743
|$1,545
|$1,386
|$11,049
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,684
|$6,229
|$8,303
|$6,193
|$7,418
|$38,827
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accord Coupe EX-L V6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$5,377
|Maintenance
|$1,301
|$213
|$2,647
|$669
|$2,120
|$6,950
|Repairs
|$579
|$673
|$786
|$922
|$1,076
|$4,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,072
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,313
|Financing
|$1,036
|$832
|$617
|$385
|$140
|$3,011
|Depreciation
|$4,579
|$2,067
|$1,817
|$1,611
|$1,445
|$11,519
|Fuel
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,654
|$1,702
|$1,754
|$8,273
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,138
|$6,494
|$8,657
|$6,456
|$7,734
|$40,479
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accord Coupe LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$1,108
|$5,231
|Maintenance
|$1,266
|$207
|$2,575
|$651
|$2,062
|$6,761
|Repairs
|$563
|$655
|$765
|$897
|$1,047
|$3,927
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,042
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,277
|Financing
|$1,008
|$809
|$601
|$375
|$136
|$2,929
|Depreciation
|$4,454
|$2,011
|$1,767
|$1,567
|$1,406
|$11,205
|Fuel
|$1,516
|$1,562
|$1,609
|$1,656
|$1,706
|$8,048
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,835
|$6,318
|$8,421
|$6,281
|$7,523
|$39,378
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accord Coupe EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$951
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$4,902
|Maintenance
|$1,186
|$194
|$2,413
|$610
|$1,932
|$6,336
|Repairs
|$528
|$614
|$717
|$840
|$981
|$3,680
|Taxes & Fees
|$977
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,197
|Financing
|$945
|$758
|$563
|$351
|$127
|$2,744
|Depreciation
|$4,174
|$1,884
|$1,656
|$1,469
|$1,317
|$10,500
|Fuel
|$1,420
|$1,463
|$1,508
|$1,552
|$1,599
|$7,542
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,153
|$5,920
|$7,891
|$5,885
|$7,050
|$36,900
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accord Coupe LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$841
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$4,463
|Maintenance
|$1,080
|$177
|$2,197
|$555
|$1,759
|$5,768
|Repairs
|$481
|$559
|$653
|$765
|$893
|$3,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$889
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,089
|Financing
|$860
|$691
|$512
|$320
|$116
|$2,499
|Depreciation
|$3,800
|$1,715
|$1,508
|$1,337
|$1,199
|$9,560
|Fuel
|$1,293
|$1,332
|$1,373
|$1,413
|$1,455
|$6,866
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,244
|$5,390
|$7,185
|$5,358
|$6,418
|$33,595
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accord Coupe EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$827
|$852
|$877
|$904
|$930
|$4,390
|Maintenance
|$1,062
|$174
|$2,161
|$546
|$1,730
|$5,674
|Repairs
|$473
|$550
|$642
|$752
|$878
|$3,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$875
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,072
|Financing
|$846
|$679
|$504
|$314
|$114
|$2,458
|Depreciation
|$3,738
|$1,687
|$1,483
|$1,315
|$1,180
|$9,403
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,754
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,092
|$5,302
|$7,067
|$5,270
|$6,313
|$33,044
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accord Coupe EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$814
|$3,841
|Maintenance
|$929
|$152
|$1,891
|$478
|$1,514
|$4,964
|Repairs
|$414
|$481
|$562
|$658
|$769
|$2,883
|Taxes & Fees
|$765
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$938
|Financing
|$740
|$594
|$441
|$275
|$100
|$2,150
|Depreciation
|$3,271
|$1,476
|$1,298
|$1,151
|$1,032
|$8,228
|Fuel
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,216
|$1,253
|$5,909
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,956
|$4,639
|$6,183
|$4,612
|$5,524
|$28,914
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accord Coupe EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$689
|$710
|$731
|$753
|$775
|$3,658
|Maintenance
|$885
|$145
|$1,801
|$455
|$1,442
|$4,728
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$729
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$893
|Financing
|$705
|$566
|$420
|$262
|$95
|$2,048
|Depreciation
|$3,115
|$1,406
|$1,236
|$1,096
|$983
|$7,836
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,577
|$4,418
|$5,889
|$4,392
|$5,261
|$27,537
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accord Coupe EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$845
|$3,987
|Maintenance
|$965
|$158
|$1,963
|$496
|$1,572
|$5,154
|Repairs
|$429
|$499
|$583
|$683
|$798
|$2,993
|Taxes & Fees
|$795
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$973
|Financing
|$768
|$617
|$458
|$286
|$104
|$2,232
|Depreciation
|$3,395
|$1,533
|$1,347
|$1,195
|$1,071
|$8,541
|Fuel
|$1,155
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$6,135
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,259
|$4,816
|$6,419
|$4,787
|$5,734
|$30,015
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accord Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$902
|$928
|$956
|$984
|$4,646
|Maintenance
|$1,124
|$184
|$2,287
|$578
|$1,831
|$6,005
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$926
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,134
|Financing
|$895
|$719
|$533
|$333
|$121
|$2,601
|Depreciation
|$3,956
|$1,786
|$1,570
|$1,392
|$1,248
|$9,952
|Fuel
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,623
|$5,611
|$7,479
|$5,578
|$6,681
|$34,972
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accord Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$4,024
|Maintenance
|$974
|$160
|$1,981
|$501
|$1,586
|$5,201
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$802
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$982
|Financing
|$776
|$623
|$462
|$288
|$105
|$2,253
|Depreciation
|$3,427
|$1,547
|$1,360
|$1,206
|$1,081
|$8,620
|Fuel
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,335
|$4,860
|$6,478
|$4,831
|$5,787
|$30,291
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accord Sedan Touring V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$717
|$738
|$760
|$783
|$806
|$3,804
|Maintenance
|$920
|$151
|$1,873
|$473
|$1,500
|$4,917
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$758
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$929
|Financing
|$733
|$589
|$437
|$272
|$99
|$2,130
|Depreciation
|$3,240
|$1,462
|$1,285
|$1,140
|$1,022
|$8,149
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,880
|$4,595
|$6,125
|$4,568
|$5,471
|$28,638
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accord Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$4,024
|Maintenance
|$974
|$160
|$1,981
|$501
|$1,586
|$5,201
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$802
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$982
|Financing
|$776
|$623
|$462
|$288
|$105
|$2,253
|Depreciation
|$3,427
|$1,547
|$1,360
|$1,206
|$1,081
|$8,620
|Fuel
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,335
|$4,860
|$6,478
|$4,831
|$5,787
|$30,291
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accord Sedan EX-L V6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$819
|$843
|$868
|$4,097
|Maintenance
|$991
|$162
|$2,017
|$510
|$1,615
|$5,295
|Repairs
|$441
|$513
|$599
|$702
|$820
|$3,076
|Taxes & Fees
|$816
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,000
|Financing
|$790
|$634
|$470
|$293
|$106
|$2,294
|Depreciation
|$3,489
|$1,575
|$1,384
|$1,228
|$1,101
|$8,776
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$6,303
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,486
|$4,948
|$6,596
|$4,919
|$5,892
|$30,841
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accord Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$689
|$710
|$731
|$753
|$775
|$3,658
|Maintenance
|$885
|$145
|$1,801
|$455
|$1,442
|$4,728
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$729
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$893
|Financing
|$705
|$566
|$420
|$262
|$95
|$2,048
|Depreciation
|$3,115
|$1,406
|$1,236
|$1,096
|$983
|$7,836
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,577
|$4,418
|$5,889
|$4,392
|$5,261
|$27,537
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accord Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$861
|$888
|$914
|$941
|$969
|$4,573
|Maintenance
|$1,106
|$181
|$2,251
|$569
|$1,803
|$5,910
|Repairs
|$493
|$573
|$669
|$784
|$915
|$3,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$911
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,116
|Financing
|$881
|$708
|$525
|$328
|$119
|$2,560
|Depreciation
|$3,894
|$1,758
|$1,545
|$1,370
|$1,229
|$9,795
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,471
|$5,523
|$7,361
|$5,490
|$6,576
|$34,421
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accord Sedan EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$958
|$987
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,077
|$5,085
|Maintenance
|$1,230
|$202
|$2,503
|$632
|$2,004
|$6,572
|Repairs
|$548
|$637
|$744
|$872
|$1,017
|$3,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,013
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,241
|Financing
|$980
|$787
|$584
|$364
|$132
|$2,847
|Depreciation
|$4,330
|$1,954
|$1,718
|$1,523
|$1,366
|$10,892
|Fuel
|$1,473
|$1,518
|$1,564
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$7,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,532
|$6,141
|$8,186
|$6,105
|$7,313
|$38,276
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accord Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$4,024
|Maintenance
|$974
|$160
|$1,981
|$501
|$1,586
|$5,201
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$802
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$982
|Financing
|$776
|$623
|$462
|$288
|$105
|$2,253
|Depreciation
|$3,427
|$1,547
|$1,360
|$1,206
|$1,081
|$8,620
|Fuel
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,335
|$4,860
|$6,478
|$4,831
|$5,787
|$30,291
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accord Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$819
|$843
|$868
|$4,097
|Maintenance
|$991
|$162
|$2,017
|$510
|$1,615
|$5,295
|Repairs
|$441
|$513
|$599
|$702
|$820
|$3,076
|Taxes & Fees
|$816
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,000
|Financing
|$790
|$634
|$470
|$293
|$106
|$2,294
|Depreciation
|$3,489
|$1,575
|$1,384
|$1,228
|$1,101
|$8,776
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$6,303
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,486
|$4,948
|$6,596
|$4,919
|$5,892
|$30,841
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accord Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$923
|$950
|$979
|$1,008
|$4,755
|Maintenance
|$1,151
|$189
|$2,341
|$592
|$1,875
|$6,146
|Repairs
|$512
|$595
|$696
|$815
|$952
|$3,570
|Taxes & Fees
|$948
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,161
|Financing
|$917
|$736
|$546
|$341
|$124
|$2,662
|Depreciation
|$4,050
|$1,828
|$1,607
|$1,425
|$1,278
|$10,187
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,463
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,850
|$5,743
|$7,656
|$5,710
|$6,839
|$35,798
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Accord
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Honda Accord in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Honda Accord info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019