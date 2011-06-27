Used 2011 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

EX-L V6 Accord Coupe is Upscale, Sporty, Reliable and Even Hot! tcarstar , 01/08/2011 31 of 31 people found this review helpful The 2011 Accord Coupe EX-L V6 looks great outside and inside. The exterior looks upscale and sporty like an entry-level luxury car. The handling is tight and sporty. The black leather interior looks sporty and upscale. It's hot! The Accord coupe exterior looks different than the sedan. I would compare the V6 Accord Coupe more to an Infinity or Acura than a Camry, Fusion or Sonata sedan. We also own a loaded 2010 Camry XLE sedan to compare against. The Camry has a more comfortable, quiet and luxurious ride, but the Accord V6 Coupe is more sporty and hot looking inside and out. The Honda Accord is super reliable, so you always have dependable transportation and no headaches. It's a good buy. Report Abuse

One Sharp Car! Must keep tires at 34+ nyjock9 , 03/11/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Picked up my Accord Coup EXL V6 Automatic,polished Metal Metallac,w Black leather interior on Jan 28th for 26,300$ before tax with splash and door guards,wheel locks and trunk tray included. Have 1,000 miles now and my V6 is getting 28mpg highway,15mpg city,fine for such a fast car. I've gotten nothing but praise since i bought the car,surprised i dont see more on the road here in the NY area. One thing i did notice is the dealership had the tire pressue at bout 38lbs!,I knocked them down to bout 35 lbs of pressure and the car is getting fine mileage with great handling and response from a dead stop,any less than 35lbs and the car feels sluggish and the gas mileage drops bout 2 or 3 mpg.

Sport car performance, Honda reliability = win win deemic , 06/08/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I knew I wanted an Accord for my next car. Honestly, before researching I didn't even know Honda made an Accord Coupe though. Once I started researching this vehicle, I knew it was the one for me. It has every option imaginable in this version, except navigation which I haven't missed. The look is definitely Accord, but much much sportier than the sedan version. Also, the handling is improved with the 18in. wheels and tighter suspension. You can paddle shift down a couple gears and take the hair pin curves and freeway ramps with incredible speed and precision. For that handling dynamic, the ride quality suffers slightly. But with a 6 second 0-60, It's well worth it.

another happy owner ernie26 , 03/17/2014 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I've got 45k miles on my car and haven't had to do anything other than routine maintenance. Actually, this car has been a better and more dependable performer than my wife's Lexus. I bought this car because my daughter sold her Accord coupe to a friend with 400k+ miles and they're still friends. I would have rather bought an American car but..... well, you know about the reliability issues. I'm placating myself knowing that although made by Honda it was manufactures in Tennessee.