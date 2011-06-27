Used 2002 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews
300k and going
Bought it new right after high school. Dogged it, romped on it and attempted something like e-breaking. Never missed an oil change or transmission fluid drain. Timing belt/water pumps lasted me about 100k miles. Air conditioner fan motor went out @ 150k Replaced upper/lower radiator hoses with that. Transmission went out @ 189k Replaced with remanufactured for $1500 + $790 for removal/install. Rotors resurfaced @ 200k and had quite a bit more break work done with that. Starter went out @ 250k Timing belt/water pump and tune @ ~278k Oil pan gasket failed @ 280k Radiator failed @ 285k Front passanger wheel bearing @ 290k.
Good Honda!
2002 EX V6. Put 230,000 miles on it. I bought it new. This has been a good car overall. Yes, it did have some transmission issues, but over 230k, it never let me down. The issue was between 1st and 2nd gear, but if you don't beat on it, it will last. Still original Tranny! It is noisy on the highway as well. Never had an electrical problem with the car, and it has never left me stranded. I took great care of the car, waxing it twice a year, changing fluids, etc. The paint started to fade out a bit after 10 years. Car was garage kept most of it's life. I'd buy another honda accord.
Most reliable car I have ever owned
I bought this Honda Accord 3 years ago because I was sick of fixing my daughters peace of junk Kia to the tune of over $5000.00! This car has been nothing more than amazing to say the least. By far the most reliable car I have ever owned in my life. I bought it with about 90,000 miles on it and it now has 140,000 miles and I have only done regular maintenance on it like oil changes and transmission service etc. I have wanted to purchase another car because I am a bit tired of it, but how do you get rid of a bullet proof car that starts perfectly every time and gets 26mpg city and 38mpg highway along with perfect reliability. I have read many reviews that say there are transmission problems with automatic transmissions, mine has been flawless so far. I don't know if my lack of transmission problems has to do with the fact I am a perfectionist who has all service up to date before it's needed or it may have to do with the fact my Honda is a 4cyl and there are more problems with the 6cyl engine and the automatic transmission. I have read a few articles that blame the heat of 6cyl motor affecting the transmission failure, I don't know if there is any science in that theory though. Anyhow, the car drives smooth, plenty of power, does not burn any oil nor does it leak a drop of anything, built solid, interior still looks great, everything works as it should and its very easy to drive. If there was a down side to this car it would only be the clear coat is pealing on the roof, but heck its got 140,000 miles on it and sits outside 24/7. It is a great car and that is why you still see these old cars on the road after being 14 years old.
14 year owner shooting for 250000 miles
Love my car===despite transmission replacement at 83g which after some discussion cost me 1100 instead of the full quoted cost of 2200. Brake rotors are basically a routine issue due to warping. This in turn quickly causes front end issues if not addressed as soon as you notice wheels shaking when you brake over 50 mph. I still enjoy driving it after 173G miles and will likely keep it till 250g if the transmission doesn't crap out again. I feel the rotor warping issue has been handled terribly by Honda. At very least they should turn the rotors at no cost for lifetime owners!
Good, except for transmission
Transmission problems! Transmission replaced at 110,000 miles and again at 165,000 miles. I have done the regularly scheduled maintenance on this car. I don't think it's my driving style either. For example, I usually get at least 60,000 miles from a set of tires (on third set). Honda replaced first transmission for me without any charge (or any explanation). Second one cost me $2k. Family has owned hondas since 1981. I have enjoyed owning this one for 9 years. Not sure if I will buy another Accord. I have not seen shining reviews of the 07 - 09 models.
