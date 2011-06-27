Used 1994 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews
AMAZING
I love my honda, i have had it for 6 years, and it now has over 465k miles and only have had to do routine maintenance and minor things, never had a problem. Still runs and drives great has ice cold ac and still shifts and runs just like it did when i got it 6 years ago. I love taking it to the mountains and taking it camping and it has just always been a great family car. I will never trade it in no matter what... i will drive the car till it dies, then just install another motor once it does die, i always recommend Honda! I love my Honda!
Sally's one and only car
I have had the car for 21years and had little trouble with it. I take good care of it, It gets waxed at least once a year. I bought it new for 20,100.00 It is a Honda accord 4 door xl, It is white and never repainted. Timing belt has been changed twice. I had the muffler replaced in 2001 by Midas and recently had the muffler replaced again in 2015, Was charged only for labor. It's a good running car and had little trouble with it all these years. I have 157000 miles on it and it still runs good. Had the air conditioner fluid, recharged a/c is great. My children and grandchildren have driven it from time to time. I wouldn't trade it , I am hoping and waiting to get to 25 years .
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Super HONDA
I got my 1994 Accord on auction, it had 132,000 miles on it at the time, now the engine gave out due to a busted heater hose, I ran it hot, it had 482,000 miles on it, this baby just kept on ticking. This was my second 94 Honda, my first had 413,000 miles, then I donated it. They had a 4 cyl, great pick-up, and about 35 mpg, and smooth to drive, Honda lover forever.
360,000 miles, like new
Great car, purchased 12 years ago, never left me stranded at 360,000 miles. Very comfortable, very reliable, white paint still looks great, interior looks great. Very durable interior materials that really don't show any signs of wear at all, except maybe the floor mats. 5-speed is a must, original clutch after all these miles, shifts perfect. Recently replaced some wear and tear parts, radiator, stereo, ac compressor, timing belt (x2). Other than that it has never broke down, just maintenance. Although odometer stopped working about 3 weeks ago. About to get a new accord coupe, i'll probably cry when i sell her though. Best relationship I've ever had
1994 Honda Accord EX Sedan
Great car when you run it on cruise. I recently bought one with 120k miles on it, very clean from inside, runs great, like the sunroof, cruise, spoiler on the back, nice handling etc. This car is not a racing car and takes time to pick up but once on the road and in D4 (auto)it runs smooth and no hiccups. I like the way the car handling, is there any room for improvement? yes! They could have made the seats a little more comfortable, lumbar support and power driver seat is a steal.It's not a luxury car but if you need a daily commuter or A to B this is the best deal.I got an avg of 27 mpg on highway with a speed of 70-80 mph and city around 24. Fabric- seats '94 held themselves really well.
Sponsored cars related to the Accord
Related Used 1994 Honda Accord Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner