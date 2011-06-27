Used 1994 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews

AMAZING jdmbaby , 07/30/2012 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I love my honda, i have had it for 6 years, and it now has over 465k miles and only have had to do routine maintenance and minor things, never had a problem. Still runs and drives great has ice cold ac and still shifts and runs just like it did when i got it 6 years ago. I love taking it to the mountains and taking it camping and it has just always been a great family car. I will never trade it in no matter what... i will drive the car till it dies, then just install another motor once it does die, i always recommend Honda! I love my Honda! Report Abuse

Sally's one and only car Sally Timmins , 09/20/2015 LX 4dr Sedan 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have had the car for 21years and had little trouble with it. I take good care of it, It gets waxed at least once a year. I bought it new for 20,100.00 It is a Honda accord 4 door xl, It is white and never repainted. Timing belt has been changed twice. I had the muffler replaced in 2001 by Midas and recently had the muffler replaced again in 2015, Was charged only for labor. It's a good running car and had little trouble with it all these years. I have 157000 miles on it and it still runs good. Had the air conditioner fluid, recharged a/c is great. My children and grandchildren have driven it from time to time. I wouldn't trade it , I am hoping and waiting to get to 25 years . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Super HONDA nando , 05/26/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I got my 1994 Accord on auction, it had 132,000 miles on it at the time, now the engine gave out due to a busted heater hose, I ran it hot, it had 482,000 miles on it, this baby just kept on ticking. This was my second 94 Honda, my first had 413,000 miles, then I donated it. They had a 4 cyl, great pick-up, and about 35 mpg, and smooth to drive, Honda lover forever.

360,000 miles, like new MrKing , 09/27/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Great car, purchased 12 years ago, never left me stranded at 360,000 miles. Very comfortable, very reliable, white paint still looks great, interior looks great. Very durable interior materials that really don't show any signs of wear at all, except maybe the floor mats. 5-speed is a must, original clutch after all these miles, shifts perfect. Recently replaced some wear and tear parts, radiator, stereo, ac compressor, timing belt (x2). Other than that it has never broke down, just maintenance. Although odometer stopped working about 3 weeks ago. About to get a new accord coupe, i'll probably cry when i sell her though. Best relationship I've ever had