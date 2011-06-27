2021 GMC Yukon Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Yukon SUV
SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$81,716*
Total Cash Price
$84,041
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$109,756*
Total Cash Price
$112,878
AT4 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$112,961*
Total Cash Price
$116,174
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$110,557*
Total Cash Price
$113,702
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$83,319*
Total Cash Price
$85,689
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$80,114*
Total Cash Price
$82,393
SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$116,165*
Total Cash Price
$119,470
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Yukon SUV SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$869
|$900
|$931
|$964
|$998
|$4,661
|Maintenance
|$487
|$740
|$755
|$2,077
|$1,307
|$5,364
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$355
|$520
|$1,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,404
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,591
|Financing
|$4,520
|$3,635
|$2,690
|$1,684
|$609
|$13,138
|Depreciation
|$16,945
|$5,554
|$5,256
|$6,166
|$5,845
|$39,766
|Fuel
|$2,669
|$2,750
|$2,832
|$2,917
|$3,004
|$14,172
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,894
|$13,625
|$12,659
|$14,210
|$12,329
|$81,716
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Yukon SUV SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,167
|$1,208
|$1,251
|$1,295
|$1,340
|$6,261
|Maintenance
|$653
|$993
|$1,014
|$2,789
|$1,755
|$7,205
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$477
|$699
|$1,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,572
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,824
|Financing
|$6,070
|$4,883
|$3,613
|$2,262
|$818
|$17,646
|Depreciation
|$22,760
|$7,460
|$7,060
|$8,282
|$7,850
|$53,411
|Fuel
|$3,585
|$3,694
|$3,803
|$3,918
|$4,035
|$19,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,808
|$18,300
|$17,003
|$19,085
|$16,559
|$109,756
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Yukon SUV AT4 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,201
|$1,244
|$1,287
|$1,332
|$1,379
|$6,444
|Maintenance
|$673
|$1,022
|$1,043
|$2,871
|$1,806
|$7,415
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$491
|$719
|$1,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,705
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,965
|Financing
|$6,248
|$5,025
|$3,718
|$2,328
|$842
|$18,161
|Depreciation
|$23,424
|$7,677
|$7,266
|$8,523
|$8,079
|$54,970
|Fuel
|$3,690
|$3,801
|$3,914
|$4,033
|$4,152
|$19,591
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,941
|$18,835
|$17,500
|$19,643
|$17,043
|$112,961
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Yukon SUV Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,176
|$1,217
|$1,260
|$1,304
|$1,350
|$6,307
|Maintenance
|$658
|$1,000
|$1,021
|$2,810
|$1,768
|$7,257
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$201
|$480
|$704
|$1,386
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,605
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,859
|Financing
|$6,115
|$4,918
|$3,639
|$2,278
|$824
|$17,774
|Depreciation
|$22,926
|$7,514
|$7,111
|$8,342
|$7,907
|$53,801
|Fuel
|$3,611
|$3,720
|$3,831
|$3,947
|$4,064
|$19,174
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,091
|$18,434
|$17,127
|$19,225
|$16,680
|$110,557
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Yukon SUV SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$886
|$917
|$950
|$983
|$1,017
|$4,753
|Maintenance
|$496
|$754
|$770
|$2,117
|$1,332
|$5,469
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$152
|$362
|$530
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,470
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,662
|Financing
|$4,608
|$3,707
|$2,742
|$1,717
|$621
|$13,395
|Depreciation
|$17,278
|$5,663
|$5,359
|$6,287
|$5,959
|$40,545
|Fuel
|$2,722
|$2,804
|$2,887
|$2,974
|$3,063
|$14,450
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,460
|$13,892
|$12,907
|$14,488
|$12,570
|$83,319
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Yukon SUV Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$852
|$882
|$913
|$945
|$978
|$4,570
|Maintenance
|$477
|$725
|$740
|$2,036
|$1,281
|$5,259
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,337
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,521
|Financing
|$4,431
|$3,564
|$2,637
|$1,651
|$597
|$12,880
|Depreciation
|$16,613
|$5,445
|$5,153
|$6,045
|$5,730
|$38,986
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,327
|$13,358
|$12,411
|$13,931
|$12,087
|$80,114
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Yukon SUV SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,235
|$1,279
|$1,324
|$1,370
|$1,418
|$6,627
|Maintenance
|$692
|$1,051
|$1,073
|$2,952
|$1,857
|$7,626
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$212
|$505
|$740
|$1,456
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,839
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$5,105
|Financing
|$6,425
|$5,168
|$3,824
|$2,394
|$866
|$18,676
|Depreciation
|$24,089
|$7,895
|$7,472
|$8,765
|$8,309
|$56,530
|Fuel
|$3,795
|$3,909
|$4,025
|$4,147
|$4,270
|$20,146
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,074
|$19,369
|$17,996
|$20,200
|$17,526
|$116,165
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2021 GMC Yukon in Virginia is:not available
