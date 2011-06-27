2021 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews
giant car with inefficient design
ctyukonct, 08/12/2020
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
1 of 8 people found this review helpful
the interior design is anything but a utility vehicle...unfortunately. There is so much wasted space inside the vehicle. The 3rd row cannot be removed, which takes up an immense amount of space. the side cavities are hollow plastic, wasting more space. the bed, once again does not lay flat. its tilted up and very high due to the permanent folding seats. Most Honda SUV's have more floor to ceiling clearance. For the size of the vehicle, you would expect more movable space throughout the vehicle. At this point its just a large and heavy station wagon.
Amazing
S, 07/27/2020
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
0 of 5 people found this review helpful
This car is beyond amazing. Loving it!!!
