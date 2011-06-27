  1. Home
2021 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(0%)3(0%)2(50%)1(0%)
3.5
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

giant car with inefficient design

ctyukonct, 08/12/2020
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
1 of 8 people found this review helpful

the interior design is anything but a utility vehicle...unfortunately. There is so much wasted space inside the vehicle. The 3rd row cannot be removed, which takes up an immense amount of space. the side cavities are hollow plastic, wasting more space. the bed, once again does not lay flat. its tilted up and very high due to the permanent folding seats. Most Honda SUV's have more floor to ceiling clearance. For the size of the vehicle, you would expect more movable space throughout the vehicle. At this point its just a large and heavy station wagon.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Amazing

S, 07/27/2020
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
0 of 5 people found this review helpful

This car is beyond amazing. Loving it!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
