Used 2014 GMC Yukon Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Yukon SUV
SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,905*
Total Cash Price
$27,477
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,887*
Total Cash Price
$26,938
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,715*
Total Cash Price
$36,905
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,751*
Total Cash Price
$37,983
SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,224*
Total Cash Price
$37,174
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,922*
Total Cash Price
$28,016
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yukon SUV SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$878
|$905
|$4,268
|Maintenance
|$1,382
|$1,224
|$2,142
|$447
|$2,744
|$7,939
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$928
|$3,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,482
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,670
|Financing
|$1,478
|$1,188
|$879
|$551
|$199
|$4,295
|Depreciation
|$5,872
|$2,755
|$2,425
|$2,149
|$1,928
|$15,129
|Fuel
|$2,846
|$2,931
|$3,019
|$3,110
|$3,203
|$15,109
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,368
|$9,558
|$10,047
|$7,978
|$9,953
|$51,905
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yukon SUV Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$4,184
|Maintenance
|$1,355
|$1,200
|$2,100
|$438
|$2,690
|$7,783
|Repairs
|$494
|$573
|$669
|$781
|$910
|$3,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,453
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,637
|Financing
|$1,449
|$1,165
|$862
|$540
|$195
|$4,211
|Depreciation
|$5,757
|$2,701
|$2,377
|$2,107
|$1,890
|$14,832
|Fuel
|$2,790
|$2,874
|$2,960
|$3,049
|$3,140
|$14,813
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,086
|$9,371
|$9,850
|$7,822
|$9,758
|$50,887
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yukon SUV SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,145
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$5,732
|Maintenance
|$1,856
|$1,644
|$2,877
|$600
|$3,685
|$10,663
|Repairs
|$677
|$785
|$917
|$1,070
|$1,247
|$4,695
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,991
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,243
|Financing
|$1,985
|$1,596
|$1,181
|$740
|$267
|$5,769
|Depreciation
|$7,887
|$3,700
|$3,256
|$2,887
|$2,589
|$20,320
|Fuel
|$3,822
|$3,937
|$4,055
|$4,177
|$4,302
|$20,294
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,298
|$12,838
|$13,495
|$10,716
|$13,368
|$69,715
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yukon SUV SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$5,899
|Maintenance
|$1,911
|$1,692
|$2,961
|$618
|$3,793
|$10,974
|Repairs
|$697
|$808
|$943
|$1,101
|$1,283
|$4,832
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,049
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,308
|Financing
|$2,043
|$1,643
|$1,215
|$761
|$275
|$5,938
|Depreciation
|$8,117
|$3,808
|$3,352
|$2,971
|$2,665
|$20,913
|Fuel
|$3,934
|$4,052
|$4,174
|$4,299
|$4,427
|$20,886
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,861
|$13,213
|$13,889
|$11,029
|$13,759
|$71,751
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yukon SUV SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,087
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$1,224
|$5,774
|Maintenance
|$1,870
|$1,656
|$2,898
|$604
|$3,712
|$10,741
|Repairs
|$682
|$791
|$923
|$1,078
|$1,256
|$4,729
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,005
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,259
|Financing
|$2,000
|$1,608
|$1,190
|$745
|$269
|$5,811
|Depreciation
|$7,945
|$3,727
|$3,280
|$2,908
|$2,608
|$20,468
|Fuel
|$3,850
|$3,966
|$4,085
|$4,208
|$4,333
|$20,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,439
|$12,932
|$13,593
|$10,794
|$13,466
|$70,224
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yukon SUV Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$4,351
|Maintenance
|$1,409
|$1,248
|$2,184
|$456
|$2,798
|$8,094
|Repairs
|$514
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$946
|$3,564
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,511
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,702
|Financing
|$1,507
|$1,212
|$896
|$562
|$203
|$4,379
|Depreciation
|$5,987
|$2,809
|$2,472
|$2,191
|$1,966
|$15,425
|Fuel
|$2,902
|$2,989
|$3,078
|$3,171
|$3,266
|$15,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,649
|$9,746
|$10,244
|$8,135
|$10,148
|$52,922
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 GMC Yukon in Virginia is:not available
